The timing could have been better, but on the day Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced early plans to reopen the state’s economy, Coffee County hit a milestone when the 100th positive COVID-19 test of a county resident was announced Tuesday.
As of mid-afternoon, the county had 100 confirmed cases in 619 tests. No deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Those numbers are steady, Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said.
“We’ve been holding steady at about five cases per day,” Brown said during the Coffee County Commission meeting on Monday, when the number was 95 positive tests in 605 tests. “We haven’t seen a real downturn in it, but that’s probably because we’re doing more testing.”
As of late Monday afternoon, 110 people have been tested at Medical Center Enterprise with eight confirmed cases and seven tests that are pending. Positive tests do not indicate those people have or have not been a patient at Medical Center Enterprise.
In Alabama as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 6,644 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 75,128 tests. There have been 900 hospitalizations throughout the state since March 13.
In Coffee County, one in six people tested have been positive, although to be tested you have to have symptoms of the coronavirus.
“We do have 33 out of the 95 that have come off quarantine,” Brown said. “Some places want a second test before they allow you to come back to work, but it’s not required. Basically, once you’re off quarantine you can go back to work.”
With Gov. Kay Ivey announcing the first steps for transitioning her “Stay at Home” order to “Safer at Home” on Tuesday, Brown said there is a possibility of “a second little bump” in positive tests.
“But with the plans we put in place, we think we can meet that,” the EMA Director said. “We had a plan for up to four percent infection rate and we’re at two-tenths of one percent. I think we’re doing real well.”
Commissioner Kim Ellis asked if there’s evidence that warmer temperatures can stop the virus.
“I don’t know if there’s an outdoor temperature. It just knocks down the possibility,” Brown said. “Things don’t travel as well through the hot air. It isn’t necessarily going to be a cure for it, but it might help.
“It’s like the flu, which tends to go down in the summer. That may be that people are out and distanced from each other naturally since they’re outside more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.