Kentana and Kendre Thomas and Alvin, McKenzie, Ayden and Madalynn Washington may not fully realize it yet, but Wednesday was a big day for their mothers — Tawana Thomas and Catina Washington.
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity of Alabama broke ground on two new houses on Adkinson Street in Elba. Those cleared lots are the future homes for the Thomases and the Washingtons.
Thomas, Washington, their children and other relatives turned over shovels of dirt at the sites, which are just steps away from each other.
Tawana and Catina were thrilled, of course, to see the homesites.
“It’s awesome,” said Washington, whose children range from 13 to 4. “We knew we were on the list since last year. It’s just a blessing.”
Tawana also learned she had qualified for a Habitat house over a year ago.
“I tried to stay patient with the waiting,” Thomas said. “I told myself it’s going to happen. And now it has happened. God is good.”
They will eventually move into the 25th and 26th Habitat houses in Coffee County. The organization’s motto is Building Houses, Building Hope.
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity Board Chair Charlene Goolsby said it marked the first side-by-side dedication for the organization, which was formed in 1999.
“We’ve had one at 2 o’clock and one at 3 across town, but never two at the same dedication,” Goolsby said.
Contractor Larry Johnson guessed the construction would take “about six months, hopefully.” He added both houses likely will go up at the same time.
Goolsby had a special story that the Thomas home is being built in loving memory of Paul Morrow.
“Mr. Morrow had the kindest spirit in the world. When he passed away his family donated their family home on Claxton Avenue to Coffee County Habitat,” Goolsby said. “We kept that for about six months but realized it was not a new home. We know from working in older homes that they always have maintenance issues.
“So what we did is put that house for sale and that money came to Habitat. This is most of the money that is building this home. Mr. Paul was a supporter of Habitat. He served on the Board for seven years. His good works and many friendships will last forever in this home and our sincere thanks go out to the Morrow family.”
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical Christian housing program. It builds quality, energy efficient homes in partnership with low income families who live in substandard or otherwise unsuitable conditions and who don’t quality for another type of home loan.
A family must meet three criteria to be eligible for the Habitat program. It must show genuine need for assistance; applicants must have a reliable source of income; the family must be committed to being a full-time partner in the construction of their home.
Coffee County Habitat receives no government funds and is not a United Way agency. Support is generated entirely by donations from businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals.
