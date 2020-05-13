The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the first death of a Coffee County resident attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday night. No other details were released.
The county has had 155 confirmed cases and one death. There have been 1,183 tests for the virus in Coffee County.
In Alabama, 440 people have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. There have been 135,079 total tests and 10,468 confirmed cases of the virus. Since March 13, 1,302 people have been hospitalized in the state, including those who have been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.