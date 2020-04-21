Coffee County has suffered its first death from a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, EMA Director James Brown said via email Tuesday morning, although Brown said it has not been confirmed that the person's actual cause of death was due to coronavirus. Brown added that the Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating to determine the primary cause of death.
The ADPH website has updated its dashboard to list Coffee County with 64 positive tests, 424 tests, and one death due to COVID-19.
Alabama has 5,092 positive tests, 48,387 people tested and 184 deaths.
