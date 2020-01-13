Remaining observed dates:

» Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King/Robert E. Lee birthday

» Feb. 17 — President’s Day

» May 25 — Memorial Day

» July 3 — Independence Day

» Sept. 7 — Labor Day

» Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

» Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving Day

» Dec. 24-25 — Christmas Day

