Remaining observed dates:
» Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King/Robert E. Lee birthday
» Feb. 17 — President’s Day
» May 25 — Memorial Day
» July 3 — Independence Day
» Sept. 7 — Labor Day
» Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
» Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving Day
» Dec. 24-25 — Christmas Day
