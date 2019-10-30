Oct. 20
Kennedy Samuel Merriex, 36, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.
Oct. 22
Frederick O’shea Dean, 27, Elba — violation of probation.
Robert Dustin McWaters, 25, New Brockton — third-degree burglary.
Samuel Adan Ruiz Hernandez, 26, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).
Oct. 23
Jackson McClendon Stedwell, 19, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana.
Samuel Mcervin, 51, Elba — failure to appear (traffic).
Timothy Deshane Simmons, 28, Elba — failure to appear (4).
Joseph Campbell, 38, Enterprise — obstructing justice, attempting to elude.
Oct. 24
Timothy D. Simmons, 28, Elba — unlawful imprisonment, third-degree domestic violence.
Larry Kyle Osborn, 28, Enterprise — driving under the influence,
Oct. 25
Hubert Joshua Whitehead, 35, Enterprise — first-degree possession of marijuana.
Destiny Nichole Spicer, 20, New Brockton — failure to appear (traffic), possession of a controlled substance.
Tyshon Jerome Jones, 20, Ozark — violation of probation.
Corie Alexandra Lamb, 31, Elba — violation of probation.
Malik Rashad Langston, 21, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana.
Oct. 26
Timothy Patrick Wells, 27, Daleville — failure to appear.
Curtis L. Creech, 31, Opp — contempt (child support).
Brandon Wesley Thomas, 45, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment).
Jarrod Keith Price, 29, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ke’lantae Melvin Jordan, 18, Enterprise — domestic violence (criminal mischief).
Elizabeth Marie McCrummen, 40, Sorrento, Florida — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27
Alex Eugene Henderson, 34, Jack — driving under the influence (alcohol).
Oct. 28
Dinztrail Lemond Flowers, 40, Enterprise — failure to appear, second-degree possession of marijuana.
Carolyn Wilson, 50, Enterprise — failure to appear.
Magnum Wessel, 35, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment).
Marcis Brown Deyon, 51, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment).
Oct. 29
Dimonique Ziar Swain, 18, Enterprise — minor in consumption of alcohol.
Joshua Bryan Maddox, 28, Elba — fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
