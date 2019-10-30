Oct. 20

Kennedy Samuel Merriex, 36, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.

Oct. 22

Frederick O’shea Dean, 27, Elba — violation of probation.

Robert Dustin McWaters, 25, New Brockton — third-degree burglary.

Samuel Adan Ruiz Hernandez, 26, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).

Oct. 23

Jackson McClendon Stedwell, 19, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana.

Samuel Mcervin, 51, Elba — failure to appear (traffic).

Timothy Deshane Simmons, 28, Elba — failure to appear (4).

Joseph Campbell, 38, Enterprise — obstructing justice, attempting to elude.

Oct. 24

Timothy D. Simmons, 28, Elba — unlawful imprisonment, third-degree domestic violence.

Larry Kyle Osborn, 28, Enterprise — driving under the influence,

Oct. 25

Hubert Joshua Whitehead, 35, Enterprise — first-degree possession of marijuana.

Destiny Nichole Spicer, 20, New Brockton — failure to appear (traffic), possession of a controlled substance.

Tyshon Jerome Jones, 20, Ozark — violation of probation.

Corie Alexandra Lamb, 31, Elba — violation of probation.

Malik Rashad Langston, 21, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana.

Oct. 26

Timothy Patrick Wells, 27, Daleville — failure to appear.

Curtis L. Creech, 31, Opp — contempt (child support).

Brandon Wesley Thomas, 45, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment).

Jarrod Keith Price, 29, Enterprise — second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ke’lantae Melvin Jordan, 18, Enterprise — domestic violence (criminal mischief).

Elizabeth Marie McCrummen, 40, Sorrento, Florida — possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 27

Alex Eugene Henderson, 34, Jack — driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 28

Dinztrail Lemond Flowers, 40, Enterprise — failure to appear, second-degree possession of marijuana.

Carolyn Wilson, 50, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Magnum Wessel, 35, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment).

Marcis Brown Deyon, 51, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment).

Oct. 29

Dimonique Ziar Swain, 18, Enterprise — minor in consumption of alcohol.

Joshua Bryan Maddox, 28, Elba — fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

