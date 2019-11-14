Nov. 5

Ramesh Benford Anderson, 36, Enterprise — first-degree theft of property.

Kristen Holloway, 36, Wetumpka — bond revocation.

Joshua Dewayne Fadley, 40, Elba — parole violation.

Brian Desmond Morrow, 55, Enterprise — violation of probation.

Benjamin Todd Smith, 32, Enterprise — failure to appear (2).

Erika Nicole Menefee, 21, Enterprise — first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Alfredo Vasquez Loredo, 20, Enterprise — first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana.

Nov. 6

Robert Christopher Mote, 41, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.

Dawney Tearle Pruitt, 41, Troy — fourth-degree theft of property.

Jeremy Cook, 39, Elba — fourth-degree theft of property.

Julia Meneffer, 25, Enterprise — violation of probation.

Jemetris Letron Pettway, 20, Camden — failure to appear (trooper traffic warrant).

Nov. 7

James Jonathan Deboer, 21, Elba — second-degree possession of marijuana.

Keith Grant Duncan, 43, Elba — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Ready, 43, Enterprise — harassment.

Brian Scott Murdock, Jr., 21, Daleville — second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherry Ann Walker Draugh, 62, New Brockton — possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tifton Bryant Norsworthy, 19, Kinston — attempted murder.

Nov. 8

Summer Bennett, 42, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).

Eric Lee Bennett, 40, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

Coty Anthony Turner, 28, Daleville — attempting to elude, carrying concealed weapon without permit.

Walter James Johnson, 40, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (menacing).

Nov. 9

Tammy Rona Watson, 56, Enterprise — failure to appear (3).

Charles Jacob Blue, 29, Opp — first-degree theft of property.

Donnie Howard Carpenter, 26, Newton — bond revocation (2).

Nov. 10

Melissa Ann Umlor, 48, Enterprise — driving under the influence.

Nov. 11

Angela Sweet, 38, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).

Michael Scott Odom, 45, Jack — first-degree receiving stolen property.

Iraconsander Beckham, 46, Daleville — failure to appear (fourth-degree theft of property) (2), failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Makenzie Seth Davies, 20, Enterprise — shooting into occupied vehicle.

Mikel Tristen Cody Davies, 21, Enterprise — criminal conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.

Nov. 12

Amanda Rine, 36, Samson — probation violation.

Carlos Antonio Munoz, 35, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Lacey R. Torrealba, 32, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

Marchello Santaya Reed, 34, Enterprise — failure to appear (traffic) (2).

