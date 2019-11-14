Nov. 5
Ramesh Benford Anderson, 36, Enterprise — first-degree theft of property.
Kristen Holloway, 36, Wetumpka — bond revocation.
Joshua Dewayne Fadley, 40, Elba — parole violation.
Brian Desmond Morrow, 55, Enterprise — violation of probation.
Benjamin Todd Smith, 32, Enterprise — failure to appear (2).
Erika Nicole Menefee, 21, Enterprise — first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Alfredo Vasquez Loredo, 20, Enterprise — first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana.
Nov. 6
Robert Christopher Mote, 41, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.
Dawney Tearle Pruitt, 41, Troy — fourth-degree theft of property.
Jeremy Cook, 39, Elba — fourth-degree theft of property.
Julia Meneffer, 25, Enterprise — violation of probation.
Jemetris Letron Pettway, 20, Camden — failure to appear (trooper traffic warrant).
Nov. 7
James Jonathan Deboer, 21, Elba — second-degree possession of marijuana.
Keith Grant Duncan, 43, Elba — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Ready, 43, Enterprise — harassment.
Brian Scott Murdock, Jr., 21, Daleville — second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherry Ann Walker Draugh, 62, New Brockton — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tifton Bryant Norsworthy, 19, Kinston — attempted murder.
Nov. 8
Summer Bennett, 42, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).
Eric Lee Bennett, 40, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
Coty Anthony Turner, 28, Daleville — attempting to elude, carrying concealed weapon without permit.
Walter James Johnson, 40, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (menacing).
Nov. 9
Tammy Rona Watson, 56, Enterprise — failure to appear (3).
Charles Jacob Blue, 29, Opp — first-degree theft of property.
Donnie Howard Carpenter, 26, Newton — bond revocation (2).
Nov. 10
Melissa Ann Umlor, 48, Enterprise — driving under the influence.
Nov. 11
Angela Sweet, 38, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).
Michael Scott Odom, 45, Jack — first-degree receiving stolen property.
Iraconsander Beckham, 46, Daleville — failure to appear (fourth-degree theft of property) (2), failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).
Makenzie Seth Davies, 20, Enterprise — shooting into occupied vehicle.
Mikel Tristen Cody Davies, 21, Enterprise — criminal conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.
Nov. 12
Amanda Rine, 36, Samson — probation violation.
Carlos Antonio Munoz, 35, Enterprise — failure to appear.
Lacey R. Torrealba, 32, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
Marchello Santaya Reed, 34, Enterprise — failure to appear (traffic) (2).
