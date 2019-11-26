jail reports logo

Nov. 13

» Kenneth James Wambles, 38, Fort Benning, Georgia — first-degree theft of property.

» Jason Todd Branch, 40, Chancellor — third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).

Nov. 14

» Chase Wesley Duppstadt, 24, Enterprise — public intoxication.

» Daphne Devon Taylor, 36, Ozark — fourth-degree theft of property, giving false name to law enforcement officer, third-degree criminal trespassing.

» Darwin Eugene Cooper, 66, Enterprise — second-degree sexual abuse.

» John Arvel Crumpton, 48, Enterprise — public intoxication.

Nov. 15

» Gauge Hunter Hudson, 22, Opp — failure to appear (6).

» Valyncia Whitehurst, 34, Enterprise — third-degree theft of lost property.

» George Robert Whitley, 40, Lucedale, Mississippi — grand jury indictment.

» John Thomas Champion, 48, Elba — failure to appear (drug paraphernalia), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Melissia Campbell Andrews, 51, Enterprise — driving under the influence.

Nov. 16

» Joe Warren Jr., 50, Enterprise — violation of probation.

» Stephen Jerome Peacock, 28, Samson — drug court sanctions.

» Darian Andrew Allor, 21, Enterprise — public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia.

» Amon Jamal Hockemeyer, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Nov. 17

» Joshua Lee Burke, 34, Elba — trafficking (2).

» William A. Navarre, 38, Dothan — attempting to elude, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation.

» Laura Crowe Bell, 43, Luverne — probation revocation.

» Michael D. Crooks, 50, Cope Coral, Florida — driving under the influence.

» Shauna Beth Brown, 31, New Brockton — giving false name to law enforcement officer.

» Henry Coleman, 65, Elba — driving under the influence.

» Benjamin Burchett, 46, Henington, West Virginia — disorderly conduct.

Nov. 18

» John J. Henebery, 45, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.

» Douglas Gray, 47, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, tampering with evidence.

» Sandarius Cornelle Reed, 28, Elba — third-degree escape, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation.

» Thomas Francis Brennan, 52, Enterprise — probation violation.

» Brenda Daniels Robertson, 55, Elba — driving under the influence.

» Patrica Lea Cole, 48, Ozark — third-degree criminal trespassing.

» Tamara Chantel Kirkwood, 39, Enterprise — violation of probation.

Nov. 19

» Joann Brittney Dudley, 32, Elba — third-degree theft of property.

» Cynthia D. Hughes, 51, Enterprise — failure to appear.

» Meshek Deboris Fields, 25, Bessemer — fugitive from justice.

» William Brady Whitehurst, 62, Enterprise — first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Ronald Lamont Irby, 48, Enterprise — possession of a controlled substance.

» Damaris Alexandra Cedeno, 27, Lawton, Oklahoma — fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft by deception.

» Lester Moody, 51, Daleville — failure to appear.

» James Lee, 36, Andalusia — failure to appear (2).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments