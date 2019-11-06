ent arrests generic

Oct. 29

» Dustin Wood, 29, Elba — first-degree domestic violence.

» Scott Tinsley, 49, Elba — failure to appear.

Oct. 30

» Christopher Baker, 31, Jack — failure to appear (3), probation violation.

» Heather Jones, 44, Elba — third-degree theft of property, probation violation.

» Austin Money, 25, Troy — unauthorized use of motor vehicle, failure to appear (2).

» Larry Burks, 26, Enterprise — obstructing government operations.

Nov. 1

» Gregory Vidal Cole, 47, Enterprise — loitering.

Nov. 2

» Samuel White, 57, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

» Susie Ann Warren, 28, Slocomb — failure to appear.

Nov. 3

» Darren Lee Tucker, 54, Enterprise — failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Amy Redd Tucker, 52, Enterprise — failure to appear (disorderly conduct), fourth-degree theft of property.

» Sabin Kendel Shrewe, 29, Andalusia — second-degree possession of marijuana.

» Jonathan Lewis Mays, 36, Kinsey — fourth-degree theft of property.

» Clinton James Ashford, 53, Tuskegee — first-degree arson.

Nov. 4

» Joshua Dewayne Fadely, 40, Elba — parole violation.

» Samuel Miller, 39, Opp — probation violation.

» Tayquan Damontae McCloud, 22, Enterprise — failure to appear (2), possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Curtis Tyone Threats, 42, Elba — harassment (4), third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence (harassment).

» Lannie Doyle Hudson, 49, Enterprise — failure to appear (4).

