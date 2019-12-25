Dec. 13

» Darrell Thomas, 38, Enterprise — intent to distribute (meth), possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Paris Edwards, 22, Elba — possession of a controlled substance.

» David Edward Wicks, 64, Enterprise — revocation order.

» Darrell Darnell Thomas, 38, Enterprise — grand jury indictment.

» Britany Danielle Tidwell, 20, New Brockton — bond revocation.

» Alexander Eugene Williams, 40, Midland City — failure to appear (bond revocation).

» Michael Sebastian Crites, 25, Ozark — failure to appear (traffic).

» Timothy O’Neal Salter, 53, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.

» Chloe Noelle Green, 27, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

» Shiquan Chyrell Pouncey, 21, Enterprise — fugitive from justice.

Dec. 14

» Emanuel Chocoj, 19, Enterprise — driving under the influence.

» Jodie Lee Johnson, 40, Elba — fourth-degree theft of property.

» Joshua Lee Burke, 34, Level Plains — distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

» Pablo Corrillo, 25, Enterprise — driving under the influence.

» Ashlyn Brooke Majure, 30, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

» Katelyn Gail Joiner, 24, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Dec. 15

» Samantha Porter, 25, Enterprise — domestic violence.

» James Myron Porter, 29, Enterprise — domestic violence.

» Azu Luther McCoy, 46, Enterprise — obstruction of government operations, resisting arrest.

Dec. 16

» Burgess Chad Flowers, 41, Enterprise — parole violation.

» Joshua Thomas Grubbs, 38, Ozark — conspiracy to possess controlled substance.

» Shannon L. James, 25, Andalusia — possession of a concealed weapon without permit, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Victor Ray Poole, 53, Ashford — possession of a controlled substance.

» Donnie Ray Spicer, 55, New Brockton — possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Curtis Whigham, 21, Enterprise — SORNA violation.

» Jodie Lee Johnson, 40, Elba — bail jumping.

» Samuel Jason Colvin, 47, Elba — failure to appear.

Dec. 17

» Jeremy Jerome Melton, 33, Enterprise — failure to appear, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (2).

» Jackson Lee Wynn, 30, Ariton — probation violation.

» John Flowers, 56, Coffee Springs — failure to appear (4), possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Calvin Cooper, 21, Enterprise — first-degree possession of marijuana.

» Sandra Sue Davidson, 57, New Brockton — second-degree possession of marijuana (2), possession of drug paraphernalia (2).

» Timothy Wells, 27, Level Plains — second-degree assault.

Dec. 18

» Tommy McClinden, 58, Enterprise — possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Deshaun Terrell Larkin, 27, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment), attempting to elude, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).

Dec. 19

» James Allen Smyth, 38, Ino — unauthorized use of a credit/debit card (4), fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property (5).

» Jonathan Roberts, 47, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.

» Alicia Brooks, 58, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, failure to appear, giving false name.

» Angela Harlee, 47, Ino — fugitive from justice.

» Christopher Mitchell, 33, Kinston — third-degree domestic violence (failure to appear).

» Nicholas Neal, 33, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Dec. 20

» Jordan Blake Singleton, 20, Elba — duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway.

» Kristopher Speigner, 38, Enterprise — receiving stolen property second-degree (3).

» Adrian Flowers, 46, Elba — failure to appear, second-degree domestic violence (assault).

Dec. 21

» Zacarri Marquise Taylor, 21, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana.

» Robert Denis, 58, Enterprise — third-degree criminal trespassing.

» Kaylee Hancock, 21, Millbrook — first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Antoneil Bowie, 30, Enterprise — failure to appear.

Dec. 22

» Ricardo Castellanos, 33, Geneva — failure to appear (3).

» John Henebery, 45, Enterprise — public intoxication.

» Sandra Blackman, 51, Enterprise — failure to appear.

» Katherine Campbell, 60, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.

