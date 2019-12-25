Dec. 13
» Darrell Thomas, 38, Enterprise — intent to distribute (meth), possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Paris Edwards, 22, Elba — possession of a controlled substance.
» David Edward Wicks, 64, Enterprise — revocation order.
» Darrell Darnell Thomas, 38, Enterprise — grand jury indictment.
» Britany Danielle Tidwell, 20, New Brockton — bond revocation.
» Alexander Eugene Williams, 40, Midland City — failure to appear (bond revocation).
» Michael Sebastian Crites, 25, Ozark — failure to appear (traffic).
» Timothy O’Neal Salter, 53, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.
» Chloe Noelle Green, 27, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
» Shiquan Chyrell Pouncey, 21, Enterprise — fugitive from justice.
Dec. 14
» Emanuel Chocoj, 19, Enterprise — driving under the influence.
» Jodie Lee Johnson, 40, Elba — fourth-degree theft of property.
» Joshua Lee Burke, 34, Level Plains — distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
» Pablo Corrillo, 25, Enterprise — driving under the influence.
» Ashlyn Brooke Majure, 30, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
» Katelyn Gail Joiner, 24, Enterprise — failure to appear.
Dec. 15
» Samantha Porter, 25, Enterprise — domestic violence.
» James Myron Porter, 29, Enterprise — domestic violence.
» Azu Luther McCoy, 46, Enterprise — obstruction of government operations, resisting arrest.
Dec. 16
» Burgess Chad Flowers, 41, Enterprise — parole violation.
» Joshua Thomas Grubbs, 38, Ozark — conspiracy to possess controlled substance.
» Shannon L. James, 25, Andalusia — possession of a concealed weapon without permit, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Victor Ray Poole, 53, Ashford — possession of a controlled substance.
» Donnie Ray Spicer, 55, New Brockton — possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Curtis Whigham, 21, Enterprise — SORNA violation.
» Jodie Lee Johnson, 40, Elba — bail jumping.
» Samuel Jason Colvin, 47, Elba — failure to appear.
Dec. 17
» Jeremy Jerome Melton, 33, Enterprise — failure to appear, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (2).
» Jackson Lee Wynn, 30, Ariton — probation violation.
» John Flowers, 56, Coffee Springs — failure to appear (4), possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Calvin Cooper, 21, Enterprise — first-degree possession of marijuana.
» Sandra Sue Davidson, 57, New Brockton — second-degree possession of marijuana (2), possession of drug paraphernalia (2).
» Timothy Wells, 27, Level Plains — second-degree assault.
Dec. 18
» Tommy McClinden, 58, Enterprise — possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Deshaun Terrell Larkin, 27, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence (harassment), attempting to elude, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).
Dec. 19
» James Allen Smyth, 38, Ino — unauthorized use of a credit/debit card (4), fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property (5).
» Jonathan Roberts, 47, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property.
» Alicia Brooks, 58, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, failure to appear, giving false name.
» Angela Harlee, 47, Ino — fugitive from justice.
» Christopher Mitchell, 33, Kinston — third-degree domestic violence (failure to appear).
» Nicholas Neal, 33, Enterprise — failure to appear.
Dec. 20
» Jordan Blake Singleton, 20, Elba — duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway.
» Kristopher Speigner, 38, Enterprise — receiving stolen property second-degree (3).
» Adrian Flowers, 46, Elba — failure to appear, second-degree domestic violence (assault).
Dec. 21
» Zacarri Marquise Taylor, 21, Enterprise — fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana.
» Robert Denis, 58, Enterprise — third-degree criminal trespassing.
» Kaylee Hancock, 21, Millbrook — first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Antoneil Bowie, 30, Enterprise — failure to appear.
Dec. 22
» Ricardo Castellanos, 33, Geneva — failure to appear (3).
» John Henebery, 45, Enterprise — public intoxication.
» Sandra Blackman, 51, Enterprise — failure to appear.
» Katherine Campbell, 60, Enterprise — third-degree domestic violence.
