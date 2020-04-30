With many parts of government not open to the public in recent weeks, one thing that never shut down was the U.S. Census.
Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan gave a fairly alarming report to the County Commission during this week’s meeting.
“As of April 22, Coffee County’s response rate was 48. 6 percent — which is not where it needs to be,” Morgan told the commission.
The response is up slightly (1.5 percent) in Coffee County compared to this time 10 years for the last census, but it is a cause for concern.
The consequences — directly or indirectly — of a poor response rate would be felt by nearly everyone in the county, he said.
“The projections are if we, as a state, do not surpass the 70 percent response rate we had in the last census in 2010 we’ll lose representation at the federal level,” Morgan said. “We would almost certainly also lose federal funding — a substantial amount of federal funding. I think we in this area understand how important federal dollars are to our economy.”
Morgan is encouraging citizens to complete the census now, while everybody has a little extra time at home right now.
“It is critically important. It’s important to this area. It’s difficult to overstate,” the administrator said. “It only takes a few minutes. I’ve done it. I responded online.”
If not online, you can call and request a paper form to fill out and send in.
“We are not where we need to be. If our numbers do not increase, we will certainly feel it,” Morgan repeated.
Commission Chairman Dean Smith said response from the county’s older citizens is just as crucial.
“If you’ve got elderly parents, most of the time they don’t respond to questionnaires and they’re definitely going online,” Smith said. “I went and did my dad’s. He’d have never turned it in. It didn’t take three minutes and it’s very important. I’d encourage you to go do it for them because it is important.”
In Alabama, federal dollars account for about one-third of the budget and help fund public schools, housing, and things like farming and veteran programs.
Federal money will play a crucial role in helping the economy recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“If we aren’t counted and we don’t get that federal money then the road to recovery is much steeper for Alabamians,” U.S. Senator Doug Jones said in a press release.
There is time to act. The Census Bureau has pushed back the deadline to self-report to Oct. 31. But before the state reopens for business, responding to the census could be the next order of business for citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.