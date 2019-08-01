A single vehicle crash at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, has claimed the life of a Coffee County man.
Jake Link Smith, 18 of Jack, was killed when the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The accident occurred on Coffee Road 215, 14 miles north of Elba.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
