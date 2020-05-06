The Coffee County Board of Education awarded the contract for a 12-classroom expansion project at New Brockton Elementary School to Beasley Construction.
Beasley was the low bid for the project at $3,010,000. Three other companies — Hughes Construction, Southern Structures and Wyatt Sasser Construction — also bid on the project.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said the contract will be signed and sent back to the state.
“There are still several things that have to be taken care of before we start moving dirt,” Killingsworth said Wednesday morning. “I think sometime this summer we will see the start of that elementary expansion.”
Killingsworth also mentioned plans to hold special graduation ceremonies at each school.
“We’re going to try to make it as realistic as we can and still abide by the CDC guidelines,” the superintendent said. “It’s going to take us approximately anywhere from a day to a day and a half per school to do our graduation ceremonies because we’re going to allow each graduate to have themselves seven family members and/or friends to attend their part of the ceremony.”
Since honors day and spring sports recognition were not held due to the school closures, the ceremonies will include very personalized recognition for each senior.
“We’re going to recognize every academic, athletic, band, club, organization that they were in. We’ll recognize that at this ceremony over the P.A. system,” Killingsworth said. “We’ll have it on Facebook Live so other people can see it. We will have a professionally done video that will tie everything together seamlessly.
“As soon as they finish they will exit at an opposite gate and we’ll bring the next graduate on the field with their seven family members and we’ll repeat the process until we finish with every senior. It’ll take the better part of a day to a day and a half. The parents want to see their child graduate. This is the closest thing we could do to a traditional ceremony.”
The exact dates and times have not been set, but principals will finalize those likely this week.
The Coffee County Board of Education also approved the following personnel actions:
Certificated PersonnelEmployments approved for the 2020-21 school year:
» Sheldyn Stephens — Elementary teacher at New Brockton Elementary School
» Morgan Norsworthy — Special education teacher at New Brockton Elementary School
»Hope Bowers — Counselor at New Brockton Elementary School
» Jared Robison — Assistant Principal at New Brockton Elementary School
»Marlee Boswell — Teacher at New Brockton High School
»Tyler Logan — Band Director at Zion Chapel School
Classified PersonnelResignation:
» Kendra Thomas — Secretary/Bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School
Employments approved for the 2020-21 school year:
Kathern Devine — Lunchroom manager at Kinston School
Ashley Norris — Lunchroom worker at Kinston School
Rebecca Green — Secretary/Bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School
Jason Sims — School Bus Mechanic for the system
The school board also:
Approved Killingsworth’s request to employ summer workers as long as state restrictions allow.
Adopted a board policy for Annalyn’s Law, which required each local education agency to have a policy for the supervision and monitoring of juvenile sex offender students who have a low risk of committing a repeated offense and are enrolled, attending class and participating in school activities with the general population of students. The draft policy was the recommended model policy provided by the state department of education.
The next Coffee County Board of Education meeting is June 4 at 5:30 p.m.
