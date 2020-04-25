The Coffee County Board of Education awarded the New Brockton High School Stadium Improvements project to Hughes Construction Services, LLC, during a called meeting on Thursday.
Hughes was the lowest of four bids for the project at $1,173,000. Beasley Construction Services, Inc., Triptek Construction, LLC, and Wyatt Sasser Construction, LLC, also submitted bids — which were opened at the Central Office on April 16.
Coffee County Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth discussed some of the improvements for New Brockton’s stadium.
“We’re going to make the visitor’s side the home side and we’ll add a new grandstand and bleachers to that side, new ticket booth, a new concession stand and new bathrooms,” the superintendent said.
The timeline remains up in the air — which is nothing new given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very time-sensitive, but with all the stuff that’s going on with the coronavirus it’s kind of put us back a little bit,” Killingsworth said. “People have had to do stadium improvements before. You just get by. If you have to, you can switch a game from home this year for home the next year.
“We have two other schools in the county we could maybe use their stadium if they’re away. There are a number of ways of getting things done. The biggest thing is we’re not going to get in the way of progress. We’ve got to make progress.”
The superintendent also said bids will be opened April 30 on the 12-classroom addition to New Brockton Elementary School. That project could be awarded at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on May 5.
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Approved a probationary principal contract for Holli Richardson at New Brockton Elementary School.
Approved the following personnel actions:
Retirements
Deborah Herron, guidance counselor at New Brockton Elementary, effective June 1.
Debra Jan Murphy, bus driver for New Brockton Schools, effective June 1.
Resignation
Chelbie Mobley, teacher and coach at New Brockton High School, effective May 22.
Employment
Bradley Bowers, assistant principal at Zion Chapel, for 2020-21 school year.
Christie Trawick, reading specialist at Zion Chapel, for 2020-21 school year.
Zachery Lee, custodian at Zion Chapel, for 2020-21 school year.
The meeting again was a hybrid of in-person members at the Central Office in Elba and those attending via Zoom. Killingsworth thanked the Technology Team, particularly Heatherly Smith and Beau Lassiter, for their work in making that possible.
The superintendent also mentioned some schools sustained minimal damage last week due to the April 19 storm and steps are being taken to the repair the damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.