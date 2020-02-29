The Coffee County Board of Education passed the last of its resolutions Thursday night that paved the way for a $14.1 million bond issue that will finance five capital projects in the school system.
The 23-page resolution for the School Tax Warrant Series 2020 passed unanimously at a called meeting of the board.
“Those bonds are being sold for us to be able to finance our capital projects,” Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said.
He said the projects included New Brockton High School football stadium improvements, additional classrooms at New Brockton High School and New Brockton Elementary School, a new gymnasium at Zion Chapel, along with new stadium lights at Zion Chapel.
School Board President Brian McLeod called it “the largest bond issue in Coffee County Board history, I believe.”
“It looks like our timing was good. Interest rates are down. We’ve got a lot of good projects on the horizon as a result of that,” McLeod said. “We’ll have the money in the bank tomorrow and be ready to roll with these projects.”
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Unanimously passed a resolution opposing school start date legislation. A movement in Montgomery is encouraging the legislature to mandate, or at least encourage, a school year that begins after Labor Day and ends before Memorial Day.
Killingsworth is opposed to that mandate.
“As an educator, we’re working on a proposed school calendar we may have ready for you next month and we have 25 total days already scheduled for the upcoming school year before Labor Day,” the superintendent told the board. “There already around 28 total days of holidays during the school year. You can’t take them all away. … You’d have to extend the school day.”
Killingsworth said the county’s co-op programs and even its dual enrollments partnership programs with Enterprise State, LBW and Elba City Schools could be adversely affected.
“If we have to push everything before Labor Day and Memorial Day, I don’t know when they’d get in their hours with the co-op,” he said. “And if we add additional hours to the school day, I don’t know how that would work out with the dual enrollment students.
“Hopefully, it doesn’t happen because as an educator I think it would be a detriment to our school system.”
Unanimous passed a resolution recommending a “No” vote on Amendment One in Tuesday’s election.
Board Vice President Galen McWaters proposed the resolution.
“If it passes, we, as Alabama citizens, will lose the right to elect the state board of education and allow the governor and the legislature to hand pick members of the board,” McWaters said. “It would also eliminate the current Superintendent of Education and create a Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education.”
McWaters reminded board members that Alabama was similarly structured in the past.
“We have had an appointed board prior to 1969 and in 1969 it was determined that was not the most efficient way to govern the state school system and there were serious limitations involved in that,” McWaters said. “We went to an elected board in 1969 and now there’s an attempt to go back to an appointed board.
“Each one of us were elected by our constituents who had a voice and a say-so in who represented them on the Coffee County Board. I think it’s only fair that we have that right to elect our state school board members. If they’re appointed they’re only accountable to the appointing authority, they’re not going to be accountable to the citizens.”
Approved a calendar revision of its 2020 School Board meeting in April, moving from April 2 — which this year falls during spring break — to April 9.
Approved a revision of the Coffee County Board of Education organizational chart, which had not changed since 1995.
Approved the following personnel actions:
RetirementMichael Herrington, a teacher at Zion Chapel, effective April 1.
Resignations
Taylor Hatcher, teacher at New Brockton Elementary, effective Feb. 24.
Amiee Sanders, teacher at Zion Chapel, effective March 6.
Jennifer Graham, teacher/coach at New Brockton, effective immediately as coach and June 1 as teacher.
Transfer
Tony Ivey, New Brockton Schools bus driver, will transfer to position of bus driver at Zion Chapel.
Employment
Jeanette Boley, bus driver for New Brockton Schools.
Heard an update from Killingsworth about Donna Hataway, who had a health issue at the office on Wednesday.
“Miss Donna is back home. She’s probably going to have a little recovery time, but we’re very glad that she’s going to be OK,” the superintendent said. “She gave us quite a scare at the office … but we’re so very glad she’s going to be OK.”
The CCBOE will have its next meeting March 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.