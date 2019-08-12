At a called meeting of the Coffee County Board of Education Thursday, Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth the school system has shown increased enrollment numbers.
“We have grown this year,” Killingsworth said. “I think we were up 58 students system wide (on the first day), and that’s subject to increase.”
Killingsworth thanked all Coffee County School system employees “for their efforts on the start of school” on Aug. 7.
“Our first day was relatively smooth, considering the growth that we’ve had at New Brockton Schools,” Killingsworth said. “I believe everyone did an excellent job from administration on down to every employee.”
Killingsworth also asked parents to be patient as new bus routes are determined.
“We have a lot of new places to go on buses that we’ve never gone before, as we did last year,” Killingsworth said. “Mr. Hamilton is working those out as we speak right now. He’s done a phenomenal job. (There was also) a shortage of bus drivers, so we ask that anybody interested in becoming a substitute bus driver, inquire with Mr. Hamilton.”
In other business, the school board:
* Approved the resignation of Jan Hendricks, child nutrition program director. Her final day of work is Sept. 30.
*Approved a leave request from Paul Adkison, custodian, New Brockton Elementary School. Adkison requested catastrophic leave beginning July 25 to Sept. 6.
* Nominated Jonathan Sanders and Joe Powell for the County Board of Equalization.
