Coffee County Schools made Tuesday its final day of school, a day before the statewide shutdown date ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey.
In a letter dated March 17 and posted on social media, Coffee County Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth informed parents at Kinston, Zion Chapel and New Brockton of the decision to close a day early.
His letter:
“At the end of school today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Coffee County Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6, 2020 for students. In this unprecedented time, there is certainly the possibility that the closure could be extended. We want to provide with the actions Coffee County Schools are taking and our plan at this time.
School Activities/ Extra-Curricular Events“All events are postponed at this point. We understand that this is especially disappointing to our seniors. We are hopeful that some of these activities can be rescheduled when school resumes.
“No students are to be on campus for any reason during the closer, except for lunch pick-up.
Communication“Since there are no protocols in place that address this type of school closure, we are adjusting our plans daily. We will be communicating with students, parents and the community through the school and district Facebook pages and updates on our school and district websites, as well as our mass communication system — SchoolCast.
Feeding Program“Beginning Thursday, March 19th we will be preparing lunches for those students that wish to participate in the feeding program during this school closure. We will have distribution sites throughout our school zones as well as on our school campuses. These distribution sites will be announced later this week. Distribution will be through curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon at each site. We will not provide lunches the week of March 30 through April 3 since this is our spring break week. We will make plans to continue to provide meals if school does not resume on April 6.
Cleaning and Sanitizing“During the closure, our campuses and buses will be cleaned and sanitized according to protocols and recommendations from public health officials.
Final Thoughts“I hope and pray that all of you stay safe and well during these unprecedented times. We will continue to vigilantly monitor the ever-changing developments and pledge to do our very best to ensure the safety and welfare of our students and employees.”
