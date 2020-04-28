Coffee County Schools will begin Kindergarten registration soon at its three campuses.
Children entering Kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
KINSTONPick up registration packet on Tuesday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Return packets on Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NEW BROCKTONPick up registration packet on Monday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Return packets on Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ZION CHAPELPick up registration packet on Monday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Return packets on Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
