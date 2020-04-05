Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth shared details in a letter to parents posted on the system’s website Thursday as students prepare to finish the school year while learning at home.
“We have been presented with several options from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) on how to deliver quality instruction by utilizing distance learning,” Killingsworth wrote in the letter posted to coffeecountyschools.org.
“This method of instruction will consist of many different forms depending on the availability of internet and electronic devices in our students’ homes. Those that do not have access will receive take-home packets in order to complete their assignments.”
The letter stated those packets will be distributed by drive-thru pickup on an assigned day from each school, mailed out to students’ houses or sent electronically. The packets likely will include multiple learning standards that may result in several days of work.
More detailed information related to pickup and delivery of instructional packets will be sent to all parents and students beginning the week of April 13.
Killingsworth’s letter praised teachers and administrators for already introducing the grades 2 through 8 standards before state testing.
“As a result, prior to the mandated closure of all Alabama K-12 public schools, a majority of standards required for each grade level/subject were taught by our teachers in anticipation of the opening of the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) testing window,” the letter said.
“Because most of the required standards have already been introduced, the total number of standards to be covered between now and the end of the school year is minimal.”
Any parents who have not received an electronic or hard copy packet by April 15 should email or call the child’s principal or counselor.
In-person, face-to-face instruction is not permitted, but teachers can assist students through email, the phone or a scheduled video conference. Killingsworth encouraged parents to contact the teacher if a student needs assistance.
As packets are completed, he is asked parents to return them electronically. All completed packets can be sent to teachers by email.
“At the end of each week, please submit all completed assignments to teachers so that your child’s progressed can be assessed,” the letter said. “The deadline to return packets will be Friday, May 8. Packets SHOULD NOT be physically returned or delivered to schools. School principals will provide additional guidance regarding the return of instructional packets for their school.”
Based on guidance from the ALSDE, grading procedures will be adapted to this unprecedented school year.
“Kindergarten through second grade: Final grade will include P, M or E for each standard.
“Grades 3 through 6: Average first, second and third quarter grades to determine end-of-year grades. Students are urged to complete the packet since master of standard is based on this packet.
“Grades 7 through 12: Grades will include first semester grades and second semester grade. Second semester grades will only include the third nine weeks. Students are urged to complete the packet since mastery of standard is based on this packet. Principals will communicate this information in more detail.
“Dual Enrollment: All dual enrollment students should contact their post-secondary institution for guidance and direction related to course completion.”
Killingsworth thanked parents for their patience and cooperation.
