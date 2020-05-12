Coffee County Schools has announced graduation plans for next Monday and Tuesday, May 18 and 19, at Zion Chapel, Kinston and New Brockton.
While social distancing guidelines will be strictly observed, each school will have a more traditional ceremony than was originally announced. The seven-guest limit per student originally announced has been lifted. Seating at each football stadium — and they will be open on both sides — will allow guests to observe the six-foot distance between families.
There will be split ceremonies at Zion Chapel and New Brockton. Kinston, with 34 graduates, will be able to hold one graduation exercise. All three school graduations will be streamed on Facebook Live and a videographer will put together a professional DVD for each school.
For a school year that demanded administrators, teachers, students and parents adapt to changing guidelines in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s perhaps a fitting way to end the school year.
“We worked two days last week with our Central Office administrators and high school principals to make a plan the best we could considering the guidelines,” Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said Tuesday.
“Then Friday morning we got some huge new definitions of what the guidelines are. So yesterday morning we went back to the drawing board. We feel like what we came up with is still in the guidelines of the CDC and still allows our graduates to have the closest resemblance of a normal graduation as possible. That’s what we want.”
Zion Chapel will go first on Monday at its football field, Green Memorial Stadium. Separate ceremonies are scheduled that day. There will be two separate ceremonies on the 18th. One will take place at 10 a.m. and will include the valedictorian, salutatorian and students who last names fall from Anderson to Jones.
The second ceremony will start at 2 p.m. and will include the valedictorian, salutatorian and students with last names from Latham to Yarbrough. A rain date would move the times either later in the day or to Tuesday the 19th.
The time between ceremonies will allow for pictures and safe exiting from the campus to allow room for the second graduation session. That makes punctuality a necessity. The first group will need to arrive on campus an hour and a half before the ceremony, so group A-J will report to the auditorium at 8:30 a.m. and group L-Y will arrive at 12:30 p.m.
Again, social distancing rules will be in effect while in the auditorium and only students and faculty involved in graduation will be allowed to enter the building.
Graduates will be allowed to attend the ceremony they are not participating in. However, they must not be in their cap and gown and must be in the bleachers.
Family and friends of the graduates cannot come onto the field. After the graduates exit, they may take pictures and then leave campus.
Similarly, New Brockton will have a split ceremony on Tuesday, May 19, also at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Again, students will report to the gymnasium and will be escorted to the field.
According to a Facebook post, the 10 a.m. students will be from last names starting with A through Matthew Jordan and Thomas Jordan. The 2 p.m. session will include Ke’Lante Jordan and students with last names starting with K.
“Our principals (at Zion Chapel and New Brockton) will have to give their speeches twice. The valedictorians, salutatorians and the one doing the welcome and the prayer will have to speak twice,” Killingsworth said. “But we wanted it to be the same for everybody and as close to ‘normal’ as we could get.
“These folks — our senior sponsors, the principals and the assistant principals — they’ve worked on this, too. It comes down to making the best possible plan you can under the circumstances. I applaud them.”
Kinston’s graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19. As at the others, no guests can be on the field.
The listing of all senior awards and clubs that was originally planned last week will not be added to the ceremonies. Senior Awards Day recognition will be posted on each school’s social media at a separate time and date.
Guests will enter and exit through the normal ticket gates for football games. Once the ceremony is complete, graduates will be led off the field and will exit the stadium with their families. No gatherings will be permitted on the field or in the stadium.
“We’re trying to be considerate of our graduates and make their experience the best it can possibly be and still follow the guidelines for everybody to be safe,” Killingsworth said. “That’s what we’ve wanted all along.”
Coffee County Schools Graduation Schedule
Zion Chapel, Monday, May 18, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
New Brockton, Tuesday, May 19, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Kinston, Tuesday, May 19, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.