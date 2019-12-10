BIRMINGHAM — Alabama Possible, a statewide nonprofit that breaks down barriers to prosperity, today announced that two Coffee County schools will receive the Best Hustle Award for successfully improving its early Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion by at least 10 percent from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1. This year, 120 Alabama high schools earned this recognition, including:
Elba High School, which increased completion by 11 percent.
Zion Chapel High School, which increased completion by 34 percent.
All the schools participate in the Cash for College Alabama campaign coordinated by Alabama Possible. Cash for College works with school counselors, career coaches, and other educators at high schools across the state to equip students to continue their education after high school by completing their financial aid form.
More than 340 Alabama high schools participate in the Cash for College campaign. By December 1, 2019, nearly 12,000 Alabama high school seniors had already completed the FAFSA, up .17 percent compared to last year.
“It’s crucial that high school seniors fill out the FAFSA as early as possible to maximize their financial aid,” said Kristina Scott, executive director of Alabama Possible. “We are excited for all the schools that have received the Best Hustle Award and congratulate them on their success in encouraging early FAFSA completion among students.”
Any student seeking federal or state financial aid — including grants, loans, and work-study programs — must complete the FAFSA. Most Alabama students qualify for Pell Grants of up to $6,195 per year. Students can use Pell Grants for two-year and four-year technical and academic programs. If you want to learn more about the FAFSA and Cash for College, visit cashforcollege alabama.org.
Alabama aims to add 500,000 individuals with valuable postsecondary credentials to its workforce by 2025, and Governor Kay Ivey’s Success Plus strategic plan recognizes the critical role that financial aid plays in making education after high school accessible and affordable.
Cash for College Alabama is a partnership of Alabama Possible, the Alabama State Department of Education, Bold Goals Coalition of Central Alabama, and the Alabama Media Group. Additional collaborators include the Alabama Community College System and Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
