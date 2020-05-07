All of Coffee County’s six rain gauges with the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority are far greater so far in 2020 than during the first four months of 2019.
The following gauge totals were reported:
April 2019 2020» Big Creek 3.36 3.48
» Elba 3.56 4.28
» Enterprise 4.52 6.40
» Folsom Bridge 3.12 4.73
» Lowry Mill 4.28 3.88
» New Brockton 3.36 5.44
Same period 2019 2020
» Big Creek 11.80 20.48
» Elba 11.68 19.76
» Enterprise 13.84 19.72
» Folsom Bridge 11.96 22.28
» Lowry Mill 11.64 20.84
» New Brockton 14.36 20.12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.