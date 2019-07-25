Coffee County is set to benefit from more than $1.14 million in grants from Governor Kay Ivey to “provide access to high-speed internet in several Alabama communities.”
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the six grants are the second round of awards presented by Gov. Ivey under the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. In the latest round, some providers were awarded more than one grant to provide service in different areas.
“Alabama’s rural residents not only want, but need to be on a super highway when it comes to technology,” Governor Ivey said. “Access to high-speed internet in our rural areas will open the way to improved educational opportunities, economic development projects and better health-care services. I am very proud to award these grants to expand access to affordable high-speed internet in these communities.”
The fund was created by the Alabama Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ivey in March 2018 to provide high-speed internet in underserved communities.
The Broadband Accessibility Fund provides grants for service providers to supply high-speed internet services in unincorporated areas or communities with 25,000 people or less. Under the law, the awards cannot exceed 20% of the total cost of a project.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is responsible for administering the Broadband Accessibility Fund.
“Like public water and sewer services, high-speed internet is an important piece of infrastructure that people, especially in urban areas, can take for granted,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Providing these services in rural communities improves lives, and ADECA is proud to be a part of this important process.”
Two of the awarded grants will affect portions of Coffee County and its surrounding areas. One $575,115 grant will allow Troy Cablevision Inc. to supply high-speed internet connectivity in multiple areas in Houston County (near Cottonwood and Gordon; and between Webb and Columbia) and Geneva County (near Slocomb, Coffee Springs, Geneva and Samson). The project will cover 79 miles and provide connectivity for 878 residences, 76 businesses and three community locations, such as schools, libraries, fire stations and community centers.
Another $348,885 grant will allow Troy Cablevision Inc. to provide service in Crenshaw County (near Rutledge/Luverne), Pike County (near Brundidge, Banks and Goshen) and northeast Coffee County. The project will cover 52 miles and provide connectivity for 405 households, 33 businesses and two community and public safety locations.
