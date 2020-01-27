Coffee County Probate Judge invites you to visit its election website at www.coffeecountyvotes.com.
While there you can:
Obtain a voter registration application
Check your registration status
View, download, and print your sample ballot
Find your polling location
View the offices up for elections
View a current list of elected officials
Obtain an application to vote absentee, and much more
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, beginning at 1:30 p.m., the voting machines to be used in the March 3rd Primary Election will be tested. The voting machine check will be conducted at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex, Highway 84W in New Brockton. The test is open to the general public and is invited to attend. This testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.
ABSENTEE VOTING DEADLINE
2020 PRIMARY ELECTION
Please note that Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the March 3rd Primary Election
Applications for absentee voting are available at the absentee election manager’s office in New Brockton. Absentee Election Manager is Linda Mills mailing address is P. O. Box 427, New Brockton, AL 36351. Her physical location is 5 County Complex in New Brockton.
Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in person to the Absentee Election Manager’s office for the following reasons;
The voter is out of the country or state on Election Day.
The voter has any physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls.
The voter works a shift that has at least 10 hours, which coincide with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place.
The voter is a student enrolled in school outside the county of residence.
The voter is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United Stated Armed Forces, or is similarly qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
Alabama voters voting under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act may receive additional information by contacting the Board of Registrars office or the office of the Alabama Secretary of State for expanded options
Completed ballots must be returned by the voter in person to the Absentee Election Manager at P. O. Box 427, New Brockton, Alabama 36351 no later than one day prior to the election, or if mailed through the United States Postal Service, it must be postmarked no later than one day prior to the election.
Multiple ballots cannot be mailed in the same envelope.
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE
2020 PRIMARY ELECTION
Please note that Friday, Feb. 14, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for registering to vote in time for the March 3rd Primary Election. The Board of Registrars’ office is located in the Coffee County Complex, Highway 84W in New Brockton.
Requirements to register to vote are:
1. Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen; and
2. Person must live at the address provided on the application to register; and
3. Person must not be barred from voting by reason of felony conviction; and
4. Person must not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.
Voters who want to update their voting information to reflect a change in name or address should contact the Board of Registrars. The telephone number for the Board of Registrars is 894-5347.
Coffee County Board of Registrars
4 County Complex, Highway 84W
New Brockton
To register to vote online, please visit alabamavotes.gov/vote
Alabamians may also obtain a voter registration application Driver License Offices, Libraries, and at Alabama Public Assistance offices such as Medicaid, WIC and DHR.
WHAT IS NEEDED TO OBTAIN MY FREE
ALABAMA VOTER ID CARD?
To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card a voter must show:
A photo document or a non-photo identity document can be used if it contains your full legal name and date of birth;
Documentation showing the voter’s date of birth (can be verified by information in the statewide voter file);
Documentation showing the person is a registered voter (can be verified by voter registration information);
Documentation showing the voter’s name and address as reflected in the voter registration record (can be verified by voter registration information);
THE PROCESSING AGENTS WILL VERIFY THIS ITEM NEEDED TO RECIVE THE FREE ALABAMA PHOTO ID CARD BY CHECKING THE VOTER’S RECORD IN THE STATEWIDE VOTER REGISTRATION SYSTEM.
Coffee County Board of Registrars Office
334-894-5347
2 County Complex
New Brockton, Al 36351
