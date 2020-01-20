As we expand upon the 2020 Black History annual theme: African Americans and The Vote as established by ASALH, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Club Yesepoch Inc. is delighted to present Col. (USAF Ret) Joe A. “Snake” Wilson, a native of Enterprise, as guest speaker at its 22nd annual communitywide Black History banquet. The event will commence Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.
Col. Wilson is a misdemeanor probation specialist, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Clearwater, Florida. He is responsible for protecting the community by monitoring conditions imposed by the courts. He ensures offenders on probation abide by the law and refrain from criminal activities
Col. Wilson graduated from Enterprise High School in 1972. He graduated with honors from Alabama State University in Montgomery in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology. He entered the Air Force in 1977 as a distinguished graduate of Alabama State University’s AFROTC program. In 1985, he earned a Masters of Arts degree in business management and Procurement from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and Air War College.
He commanded four organizations and supervised more than 3,000 military and civilian personnel. He ended his career as Commander, AFROTC Detachment 790, from Tennessee State University in Nashville, where his unit was selected the 2003 #1 AFROTC detachment in the United States. His unit was also recognized as the #1 AFROTC organization in Tennessee for three consecutive years (2002-04).
Col. Wilson is married to the former Edna Cole of Enterprise. They have two children, Ebony and Andrew; daughter-in-law, Ellen; grandson, Jaden; and granddaughter Gabriella. Col. Wilson is the son of the late James O. Wilson and Lessie M. Wilson of Enterprise. His mother-in-law is Cora B. Newton of Enterprise. After 27 years of dedicated service, Col Wilson retired in August 2004 and now resides in Tampa, Florida. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
Entertainment for the event will be provided in song by Chapter 7 and club member Odessa Jones.
Club Yesepoch, Inc. is a non-profitable, charitable organization composed of Black Women in the city of Enterprise. Tickets at a cost of $25 may be purchased from any club member. Please direct any inquiries or concerns regarding this event to Club President Marilyn Yelverton at 917-847-5069, or Publicity Committee Chair Michelle Goosby at 334-406-9895.
