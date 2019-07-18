The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise State Community College are teaming up to host a “State of ESCC” luncheon on Monday, July 22.
The luncheon, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in ESCC’s Multipurpose Room, is part of an effort by the Chamber’s Government Relations Council to increase knowledge of government affairs that would affect businesses, according to Chamber President Erin Grantham.
“Education is important to in regard to workforce development, so we decided that in addition to things like our state legislative preview, we needed to provide education updates about twice a year, once for the community college and once for Enterprise City Schools,” said Grantham. “President (Matt) Rodgers has done a phenomenal job rallying support for the college, and workforce development is important to all of us. Educating our community gives them a brighter perspective of what’s going on in their town so they know there are opportunities here -- you can get a certification or a two year degree if that’s all your career choice needs.”
President Rodgers will be the luncheon’s featured guest speaker and is expected to discuss ESCC’s current and future goals, including recent campus improvements and growth in workforce development programs. Rodgers said ESCC is excited to host the luncheon and share more about its offered programs with the community.
“We have a great relationship with the Chamber and look forward to presenting the state of ESCC, a state we have tirelessly worked to improve over the last year,” said Rodgers. “We have renovated or begun renovations on multiple buildings, along with crafting six new programs that will give our students more options to find their niche to succeed. We hope that our efforts will not only benefit our students but also our community and local economy. This has been a team effort, and I look forward to our team presenting all the updates of facilities, programs, workforce, and community involvement to the Chamber and the community.”
Tickets for the luncheon cost $12 per person and can be purchased on the Chamber website, www.enterprisealabama.com, or at the Chamber’s 553 Glover Avenue Location.
For more information, contact the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce at 334-347-0581.
