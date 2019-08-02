A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, has claimed the life of a Coffee County man. Timothy Childs, 46, was killed when his 1996 Toyota Corolla collided with a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Jack.
Childs, who was not wearing a seatbelt was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old juvenile and a passenger of Childs vehicle were also injured in the crash. The crash occurred on County Road 200 approximately 13 miles north of Elba.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
