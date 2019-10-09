Comedian, internet sensation and outspoken Alabama Crimson Tide football fan Jermaine ‘FunnyMaine’ Johnson will stop at the Enterprise Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m.
His appearance is hosted by The Coffee County Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Association.
“Every year we get a list of speakers from the Alumni Association -- anything from former players to administrators and personnel,” Event Coordinator Mary Sue Cain said. “We have had Eli Gold (the Voice of the Crimson Tide) in the past, just for example. This year, Jermaine ‘FunnyMaine’ Johnson’s name was on the list and we knew him and how successful he was. Our officers talked and decided we would love to have him speak.”
Johnson has been a professional comedian since 2005. His biggest presence is on YouTube, where he is perhaps best known for his “How Bama Fans Watched” series. This year he has traveled around the country as part of his “Off the Couch” standup tour, and has also started another YouTube series, “Fan About Town,” where he meets and talks with fan bases around the southeast on game day.
Johnson, who has made stops in Ozark and Dothan, will be family-friendly and discuss a variety of topics including, of course, Alabama football.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children under age 12. Reservations must be made. Tickets must be purchased by the end of the day Friday, Oct. 11. For more information regarding tickets or any additional information, contact Cain at 334-406-1619, or msbama@roadrunner.com .
Funds raised from the event are used for scholarships.
“We’d love to see everyone,” Cain said. “We have seven Coffee County scholarships and our proceeds go to those scholarships, so we would love to have people come and have a great time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.