Commission approves equipment purchase, hears updates

NEW BROCKTON -- In a brief meeting on Monday morning, Coffee County commissioners approved a few requests and heard updates from county officials.
County engineer Marty Lentz asked for permission to purchase equipment included in the fiscal year 2020 budget for the highway department and maintenance department. Equipment included two batwing mowers, one trailer, one 6-Way Skid Steer Dozer Blade, two wheel loaders, two tractors with boom mowers and a mini excavator with a trailer. Those purchases were unanimously approved.
Lentz also asked permission to sell a Kubota Compact Loader/Backhoe through govdeals.gov before considering other avenues.
“We think we can get a fair price (there),” he said. “There will be other items to sell, but I will seek permission to sell those later as some of this equipment comes in and then we decommission some of the equipment that’s being replaced.”
Commissioners approved the sale and also approved the purchase of five dump trucks to “continue with our annual dump truck rotation plan,” according to Lentz. He said they needed to be ordered now in order to have them in around March 2020, possibly June.
Commissioners then heard several updates from county officials, including County EMA Director James Brown and Sheriff Dave Sutton.
Brown said an active shooter tabletop exercise at Kinston School last Friday went well, and there will be a tornado tabletop exercise at the County Complex on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
“We’re going to try to get as many in the community involved as possible to walk through the scenario of how we would work during a tornado,” he said.
Brown also said he will soon present a flood inundation map to commissioners.
“We’ve been working with the National Weather Service to give us a map to show us where it will flood around Elba should we get to certain levels on the river,” he said. “We’re going to get ready to release that to the public soon.”
Sutton said there was nothing new to report but the Coffee County Jail continues to operate at max capacity.
“We’ve been there for a while and we’re still there,” he said.
County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin said the Coffee County Steer & Heifer Show will be Oct. 19 at the Farm Center, with check in starting at 7 a.m. and show starting around 9 a.m. Next Friday, Oct. 25 there will also be a pine straw workshop at 9 a.m. at the County Extension Office.
Denine Richey of the Board of Registrars also said voter guides are available.
In other business, Commissioner Kim Ellis invited county residents to a turkey shoot, bake sale and yard sale at the Tarentum Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. All proceeds will go toward building a fire station at the center to house one tanker for Hamilton Crossroads Fire Department. The center is located at 1677 Alabama Hwy 125.
Chairman Dean Smith reminded commissioners about this Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. for the new Ben E. Keith plant, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 84 and County Road 511.
