NEW BROCKTON — At its regularly-scheduled meeting Monday morning, Coffee County Commission authorized a new police dog for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and heard several updates from local officials.
County Administrator John Morgan said there will be no cost to acquire the K-9.
“There will be some cost, though, for the care and upkeep of the dog,” Morgan said. “Also, the deputies that will provide that service are entitled to a stipend because they care for the dog 24/7 (as their handler). They get the stipend for that extra duty.”
The acquisition of the dog was approved unanimously, and Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said he was grateful for it.
“I appreciate the fact you’re going to allow us to get to working with a second K-9,” Sutton said. “Our first K-9, who is an officer named Tommy, has done a good job in what he was trained to do in drugs and apprehension. He’s worked very well for us. As we add our new one — his name is Storm, and he will basically be a narcotics dog — we’re looking for good things out of him. He has an excellent reputation where he came from in working with narcotics and we’re looking forward to putting him on the street.”
In other business, the commission also approved an agreement with the Alabama Forestry Commission to supply a set number of funds for a new truck.
Greg Piland of the Coffee County branch of the AFC came forward with the request.
“Here a few years ago ya’ll gave us a pickup that has met some needs that we had over the last year or so,” Piland said. “We’re asking for an upgrade to a 2020 pickup that will allow us to do our job more efficiently.”
Per the agreement, the county will provide up to $20,000 toward the purchase.
Grant Lyons, deputy director of Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, said the AFC has been a great help in the area.
“Pretty sure the commission is aware, but maybe not the general public, our volunteer firefighters and volunteer fire service often call on the Forestry Commission to respond when we have wildfires,” Lyons said. “We (the volunteer fire service) just don’t have the equipment to combat a lot of these fires that we get calls for, so we call Forestry. They’re responsive. Every time we’ve called them this summer, they have been on it and they get out and come help us.
“I’m telling you if we didn’t have them, things would be a lot worse, especially when it comes to structures being in danger and the resources they’re able to provide that we don’t have in the volunteer fire service.”
Lyons also provided an update on hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30. He said the county has been fortunate so far this season but everyone should remain vigilant as the season is not quite over.
Mike Thornton of Coffee County Environmental Services also updated the trash pickup schedule for Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. Those with Monday pickups will have their trash taken as normal and should put out their cans.
Commissioners also approved a request from Thornton for five 30-yard roll-off containers for $25,880 including delivery.
