In the final meeting of 2019, the Coffee County Commission heard an update regarding the residential garbage collection and approved a few engineering and administrative items.
Mike Thornton, director of Coffee County Environmental Services, said the trash schedule for residential county customers will change this week but will not be impacted next week.
“We are having people call about the holiday schedule,” Thornton said. “We are working Tuesday (Dec. 24) on our residential route, so if you’re on a Tuesday route then have your can at the road. Wednesday (pickup) will move to Thursday, Thursday to Friday. Next week runs normal, so we’re not taking off for New Year’s Day on the residential route.”
Thornton said garbage collection services are equipped, over the next two weeks, to handle extra Christmas trash.
District 1 Commissioner and Commission Chairman Dean Smith asked Thornton for suggestions on how residential customers can best store extra trash for pick up.
“If they can bag it or box it (that would be best),” Thornton said. “Make sure it will fit in the can, because that’s the only way we’ve got to get it in the truck. Otherwise it just takes us longer. But don’t just put it at the road (by putting) Christmas paper in a Dollar General bag or stuff like that, because it’s going to tend to blow away and make a big mess.”
“So if they have overflow and they just have the one can and they put it in big plastic bags, that would be okay?” Smith asked.
Thornton said it would.
“I wouldn’t suggest putting any food items in the plastic bag — just paper, cardboard, that type of thing,” he said. “What we do is get out on that side of the road and reload the can until we’ve got it all picked up. Naturally we can’t pick up big TVs and couches and that type of stuff. This is just extra Christmas trash.”
Commissioners also approved a few business items, including declaring a Coffee County Emergency Management Agency truck as surplus and using combined funds from that and the sale of another vehicle to purchase a new truck. The action was approved unanimously, with District 5 Commissioner Jimmy Jones absent.
Other actions approved were the sale of a 2012 bush hog and a bus shed from Ino Senior Center.
“We just replaced the bus shed that was there,” said Michael Walters, assistant county engineer. “It was a smaller bus shed. We upgraded to one that was much larger that they could actually pull in and get out of the bus.”
Walters also presented a low bid of $17,402.30 from Gulf Atlantic Culvert for corrugated metal piping for driveways, and the low bid was approved.
Department heads and representatives across the county didn’t have much in the way of updates. EMA Director James Brown said the Christmas forecast is expected to be 70 degrees and sunny, and E-911 Coordinator Marvin McIlwain joked that everyone needs to be safe this Christmas “so my 911 people and first responders can enjoy Christmas (too).”
Commissioners wished a Merry Christmas to county residents.
“We do want everybody to be vigilant out there,” District 2 Commissioner Kim Ellis said. “I’ve traveled a lot doing what I do every day and you hear brakes squealing and horns blowing everywhere. Everybody’s in a hurry, so please slow down and pay attention to what’s going on around you and have a Merry Christmas.”
