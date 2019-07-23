Commission holds community corrections public hearing

NEW BROCKTON -- The Coffee County Commission welcomed South Alabama Court Services Director Cheryl Leatherwood for a public hearing regarding the Coffee County Community Corrections program during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
The Coffee County Community Corrections program has only begun operating under the Coffee County name recently according to Leatherwood, but the program itself covers Dale, Coffee, Pike, and most recently Barbour and Bullock counties. The program currently has 54 participants in Coffee County and a total of 187 participants with the surrounding counties.
The purpose of community corrections programs is to supervise and monitor individuals who have been convicted or are facing conviction. Leatherwood said that community corrections programs help to ease the burden on overcrowded prisons and overworked staff.
“There was a Department of Justice report in the last few months on the state of prisons in Alabama, and we got our hand slapped pretty hard for the way things are in prison,” Leatherwood said. “They’re doing the best they can with the numbers that they’ve got with the limited staff and limited resources they have. One of the good things about community corrections is that our contract with the State of Alabama Department of Corrections allows us enough funding to not only supervise them but to provide them with resources. I believe that we should take that money and we should use it to invest in our communities.”
Leatherwood said that Coffee County Community Corrections provides much-needed assistance to participants in need of drug rehabilitation therapy, stating that mental health facilities in Alabama also deal with limited resources. CCCC works to invest in these individuals and their families to get them the help they need.
“Just this week I’ll be sending four people from the Coffee County Jail to treatment in Birmingham at The Foundry, and the entrance fee alone is $450 for that,” said Leatherwood. “Most of our criminals don’t have that, and most of our participants are drug cases -- they may have burglary, they may have robbery, they may have even assault charges, but almost all of them are drug related.
“Drug treatment is hard to come by; the only free or inexpensive treatment in the State of Alabama is our local department of mental health, and their resources are limited. The only treatment facilities that are available are 28 days, and 28 days won’t fix these problems -- it takes long-term intensive treatment to make a difference in these lives. That’s what we try to do. We invest in them financially, emotionally, we know their families, we know their routines, we have an electronic monitoring system with a phone so they can report in that way. We also provide this list of participants to law enforcement throughout the Wiregrass, trying to make certain law enforcement knows who’s in a community corrections program so that if they stop them for something or they get into trouble they can call us and make certain that the resources they need are there.”
Leatherwood closed the public hearing by thanking the Coffee County Commission for its support of the program and asking for a letter of support to continue providing program services in Coffee County.
“I think that the biggest value that this program brings to the community is those resources where we can invest back in those individuals to get them the help they need so they’re someone you don’t mind living next to,” Leatherwood said. “I appreciate your support for this.”
The commission voted to provide the letter per Leatherwood’s request.
Other business:
* A resolution conditionally approving the Mapping and Appraisal budget to be submitted to the state was approved.
* The commission voted to release any claim to the Cool Springs voting house and allow the rightful landowner to dispose of that building.
* A bid for aluminized corrugated metal pipe was awarded to Gulf Atlantic Culvert Company at a price of $8,380.
* The commission approved the purchase of a compact track loader for use in constructing the new parking lot at the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise for a total price of $91,249.10.
