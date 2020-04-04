Coffee County’s first six confirmed cases of COVID-19 haven’t altered the steps for combating the spread of the virus here.
For most of Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website’s coronavirus section had Coffee County listed with three confirmed cases. Around 4 p.m., that number was updated to five, and late Friday it changed to six. As with the first cases, the identities of the patients, where they work, where they live and where the test was conducted are not available.
County Administrator Rod Morgan and Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said the impact on the way business is conducted has been minimal.
“Since we had already closed buildings to the public, it’s not changing the way we’re currently operating,” Morgan said Friday. “County offices will continue to be closed to the public, but county staffers are present and operating.”
He again emphasized that residents can still do business online, over the phone or through the mail.
Cooper said those alternatives are ideal, but added City Hall remains open in Enterprise, although social distancing measures are being strictly enforced.
“In the hallways, we have lines drawn on the floor where you can stand, and access to the clerks has been limited to a couple at a time,” Cooper said Friday. “Our workers are wearing gloves, and they are behind glass. We’re taking it very seriously.”
Cooper and Morgan agreed that while the first positive tests for Coffee County residents aren’t exactly welcome, they aren’t surprising, either.
“There’s no doubt that every county in Alabama and most of the nation is going to be impacted by this and have local confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Morgan said. “Fortunately, we have been less impacted than other counties to this point, but we did know it would eventually reach here.”
Cooper said two of first three positive cases are people who live within the Enterprise postal service area.
“Of course, this is not good news, but we ask everyone to remain calm and be diligent in the safety measures that we’ve been talking about now for weeks,” Cooper said, referring to social distancing, avoiding gatherings and diligently washing your hands.
“We all must understand these practices are of the utmost importance for our safety. It’s our only way to combat this invisible enemy we are fighting.”
He said he is closely monitoring guidelines set both in Washington and Montgomery.
“In light of the increasing number of COVID-19, coronavirus, cases in Alabama, I agree wholeheartedly with the decision of Gov. Kay Ivey to issue a stay-at-home order for the state,” Cooper said in a statement released Friday night.
“The order is not completely restrictive, but allows people to carry on with essential movement such as getting food and supplies or traveling to a relative’s home to take care of them. It does emphasis strongly the need for everyone to take this virus threat very, very seriously.”
He said the city of Enterprise remains open.
“I have met with department heads and with our city attorney and council president to discuss the approach that we will take to provide services with a reduced staff,” Cooper said. “The City Council will meet Tuesday to make decisions regarding the plan. Rest assured, however, that our city government will be working for you and will continue necessary services.
“Our heart hurts for everyone who is suffering in one way or another from this pandemic, and we will help where we can. There are many agencies and organizations who are offering help.”
Cooper added that rumors and speculation are circulating and encouraged people to see out “reliable” information about the coronavirus.
“Remember, not everything that appears on social media is legitimate,” the mayor said.
He cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Governor’s Office and the city of Enterprise as places to go for accurate information.
“We are continuing to try to keep you informed about the local developments,” Cooper said.
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown, like Cooper and Morgan, encouraged the use of the prevention measures.
“Stay at home, use sanitizing wipes as much as you can, wear gloves when you go to the gas pump or wash your hands as soon as you can afterwards,” Brown said Friday. “I think all the information has given us are good things that will help keep our numbers down.”
Still, he expects the numbers here will go up as testing becomes more available.
“Don’t panic when you’re looking at the numbers rising as we test more people,” Brown said. “We’re also looking at new ways to test, and as we get that, we’ll be able to tell people who may have already had this and never showed any symptoms.”
He acknowledged his job is always to plan for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best-case scenario. He said plans are in place to deal with “hospital surge” — even as that doesn’t look necessary at the moment.
Brown also said that residents still just can’t show up and get tested.
“If you have symptoms, call your doctor,” he said. “Your doctor will make sure you get a test. We have enough tests now and we’re requesting as many tests as we an get.”
He added that Coffee County is in the early stages of “a long game.”
“We’re in the first quarter of this,” Brown said. “We’re only in the first quarter and we’re not losing.”
Other COVID-19 updates
Event canceled: The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department has canceled Children’s Festival in the Park this year.
“Every year, we look forward to gathering and celebrating with all of the families of Enterprise and surrounding areas. However, the safety and well-being of our citizens is too important to risk in these uncertain times,” Parks & Rec Athletics Assistant Mariah Montgomery said.
Next year’s date for the Children’s Festival in the Park is already scheduled for May 1, 2021.
Recycling suspended: Cooper announced Thursday that the city recycling service has been suspended until April 30, or until the COVID-19 threat has passed.
“We deemed this action necessary because of the required personal contact associated with receiving and sorting recyclable materials and our need to protect the employees assigned to that task,” said Cooper, who added that the CDC released information from studies indicating the virus can live on recyclable surfaces like plastics and cardboard for a significant length of time.
Plumbing tip: The Enterprise Department of Public Works is urging residents not to flush disinfecting wipes, towelettes and baby hygiene products down toilets.
Even if some products are labeled and marketed as “disposable” and/or “flushable,” they still have the ability to clog drains and sewer lines on your property. These products can cause blockages and service problems in the public sewer system and at pumping stations.
Unlike toilet paper, these products do not break down once they are flushed.
Forms available: A display has been set up outside of the Water Department at City Hall for job applications and water service connection or cancellation forms. Customers who would prefer not to enter the Water Department lobby may fill the forms out and leave them in the drop box beside the double glass doors.
