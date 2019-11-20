Eldrige Conley of Enterprise graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida, on Sept. 27.
As the first and largest chiropractic college in the world, Palmer College of Chiropractic leads the growth of the profession and chiropractic education. Palmer’s expert faculty delivers a comprehensive curriculum grounded in the philosophy, art and science of chiropractic. Faculty and staff are focused on student success before and after graduation.
