Collectors and hobbyists can get a piece of history that commemorates the Boll Weevil Centennial Celebration at the Enterprise Post Office next Wednesday.
A special cancellation stamp honoring the centennial can be used on letters, post cards, flats (no parcels) and Christmas cards. A special line will be set up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate customers wanting to get the special cancellation stamp at the post office, located at 616 Glover Ave.
The stamp design is an update on the special stamp used 25 years ago for the 75th anniversary of the Boll Weevil monument.
Holly McSwain, who works at Quality Printing, worked with the postal department in Enterprise and created a new stamp, Enterprise tourism director Tammy Doerer said.
“For this one we wanted to pay homage to the old stamp, but also have it more updated and timeless,” McSwain said. “We featured the logo of the centennial this year and we just wanted something very classy to represent all that Enterprise has done.
“We wanted to do the same layout, that way it would reflect the old stamp, But it needed to be updated for the new anniversary. Our logo was already nice and modern. We didn’t want it to look outdated.”
Postmaster Bradley Colquett said the original cancellation stamp is being held by the Pea River Historical Society.
“In fact, they have an envelope that was canceled with it from 25 years ago, which is pretty cool,” Colquett said. “We’ll probably do the same thing this time. We’ll cancel an envelope, put it with that one and house them together. This stamp will probably end up with that one over at the Depot.”
Wanting a special stamp and getting one are different things. Requests and approval had to be cleared all the way up to headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“The district had to approve it. Copyright, of course, had to be granted and they had to get permission from the designer,” Colquett said. “So there’s a lot of red tape to make sure that all the legal stuff was taken care of.
“Once that was signed off on, then they produced the stamp and we just received it today. It took two months to get all that done — all the emails and the red tape and getting the approvals — because a lot of hands were involved. It’s not just ones at the local level.”
The cancellation stamp will be applied manually at the Enterprise Post Office only on Dec. 11.
“On the 11th of December, this facility will actually be the Boll Weevil Station, according to postal records, because of the stamp,” Colquett said. “The next day we’re back to the Enterprise Post Office.”
