The SOS Animal Shelter recently received a donation of $500 from the Circle City Corvette Club in Dothan.
The funds will be used to provide support of the sheltered dogs and cats and their adoption requirements. That includes spay and neuter services, shots and any other health needs so the animals can be adopted.
SOS Animal Shelter assistant director Steve Giusto accepted the donation. The shelter can be reached at 334-393-1743.
Any Corvette owners in the area who would like to join the club can contact George Heneveld at heneveld43@roadrunner.com or call 334-300-9535.
Among the club’s upcoming events are mystery cruises; drag racing at the Montgomery’s drag strip; museum events at the Corvette Museum where owners can run the Corvette test track; and three-day annual beach caravan event to Panama City. The club provides Corvettes to events in the Dothan area every year.
The club meets at Golden Corral every first Tuesday of each month.
