Enterprise cotton grower Bob Helms was recognized for his hard-earned yields at the annual Stoneville Legacy Club celebration held in Destin, Florida on Feb. 26. Now in its fourth year, the Stoneville Legacy Club honors cotton growers for their advanced knowledge and skill used to maximize yields and profit potential, along with producing high-quality fiber. New this year, growers that produce cotton without irrigation were given the opportunity to enter the club.
Twenty-six growers, including Helms, earned memberships to the Stoneville Legacy Club and were honored for harvest yields in the top 10% of their states. Helms qualified in the non-irrigated division, harvesting 1,269 pounds of Stoneville cotton per acre.
“For nearly 100 years, Stoneville has remained a brand growers trust to consistently perform at high levels,” said Rachel Walters, BASF Cottonseed Marketing Manager. “Stoneville Legacy Club growers pair our elite germplasm with their quality management to deliver high yields year in and year out. They deserve to be recognized, and we are honored to partner with them year after year.”
To qualify for the Stoneville Legacy Club, growers must have planted 100% Stoneville cotton seed on at least 20 qualifying acres from January 1—December 31, 2019. To view a complete list of winners and learn more about how to qualify for the 2020 Stoneville Legacy Club, visit Stoneville.com/LC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.