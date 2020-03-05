Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231) AFFECTING COFFEE AND DALE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231). * UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.4 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST: THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 16.9 FEET BY TOMORROW EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT: AT 17.0 FEET: THE BASEMENT OF A HOME ON U.S. HIGHWAY 231 AND THE PEA RIVER WILL BE FLOODED. &&