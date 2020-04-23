The Enterprise City Council appointed Steven Duke to the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
Duke, who will serve a five-year term beginning in June, was nominated by Council member Eugene Goolsby.
“Steven Duke grew up in Enterprise, he came up through the Enterprise School System,” Goolsby said. “His brother, Chris, used to work for our school system in the vocation department. His mother, Kay, works in the water department for the city.
“He is a college graduate (Huntingdon College) with a degree in finance, I believe. When his father’s health got bad he took over the family business. His father has since passed away and Steven is the owner and manager of Duke Pest Services.”
He was approved in a 4-1 vote. Council member Sonya Rich nominated and voted for Jennifer Boykins.
In other business earlier this week, the Enterprise City Council:
Adopted the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program’s annual reports for the College Street and Northeast wastewater treatment facilities. The reports set forth the actions and schedule necessary to maintain effluent requirements contained in the permit and to prevent the bypass and overflow of raw sewage within the collection system or treatment plant.
Approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell to declare 300 baseball and softball helmets, 250 football helmets and 18 pieces of catcher’s gear as surplus property.
Approved contract billings totaling just over $50,000, although it withheld an incomplete or unclear invoice for almost $5,000 from the USDA for wildlife damage management.
The council also heard results of a roads assessment during its work session before the meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m.
