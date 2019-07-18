At its regular meeting on Tuesday night, Enterprise City Council approved the appointment of election officials for the special referendum on Aug. 13 regarding Sunday alcohol sales.
Officials will be compensated at the same rate paid for county and state elections -- $150 per day for the inspector and $125 per day for clerks. Lunch will be provided by the City of Enterprise.
The council also authorized a $650 payment to Elections Systems & Software for poll worker training on Aug. 8 in the Council Chambers at Enterprise City Hall.
Serving as election officials are: Neal Brown, chief inspector; David Deal, chief clerk; Barbara Goodson, returning officer; Deborah Council, registration clerk; Bruce Keel, tally official; Susan Carmichael, provisional ballot clerk; and Charles DeJarnette, absentee inspector.
Clerks are as follows:
* Absentee -- Anne Bridgette, Annie Hooks, Harold Skelton, Donna Skelton.
* District 1 -- Fannie Rogers, Nettie Garth, Dorothy Richardson. Alternate is Cynthia Moody.
* District 2 -- Kummel Fleming, Bill Carter, Shirley Harrison. Alternate is Doug Bradley.
* District 3 -- Wendell Sanders, Larry Milliner, Joy Milliner. Alternate is Helen Nichols.
* District 4 -- Dan Presley, Pat Presley, LaPonce Harrison. Alternate is Ester Moore.
* District 5 -- Patricia Campbell, Joann Stone, Mary Sue Cain. Alternate is Marge Simmons.
Alternates at-large are Carole Johnson and Lynn Rogers.
According to Enterprise City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean, voter lists are currently posted. They can be found on the City of Enterprise website and are also displayed in Enterprise City Hall, Enterprise Recreation Center, Enterprise Farmer’s Market and Enterprise Public Library.
The election will take place on Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Enterprise Recreation Center.
In other business, the council:
* Approved a one-time increase of $5,000 for Staci Hayes, interim director of engineering, for “additional duties” to be paid in July.
* Approved a request from Barry Mott of Barge Design Solutions to authorize an application for airport funding assistance for the rehab of the apron at the Enterprise Municipal Airport.
* Authorized the purchase of two 2019 F-150 crew cab pickup trucks from Stivers Ford in the amount of $52,264, as well as the purchase of a 2019 F-250 full-size service body pickup truck with a side mounted ladder rack from Stivers Ford in the amount of $28,565. Additionally, the council approved the purchase of another 2019 F-150 standard cab pickup truck from Stivers Ford for $22,062. Stivers Ford was the lowest bidder in each instance, and Dean said funding for the trucks was available from leftover funds from a recent auction in Montgomery.
* Voted to seek bids for the renovation of six truck bay doors at Central Fire Station. Funding for the project was approved in the fiscal year 2019 budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.