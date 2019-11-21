At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Enterprise City Council, council members authorized a transfer of $120,000 to the city’s Industrial Development Board for “job and economic growth.”
The funds, according to documentation presented at the meeting, will assist the ID Board related to an economic
development agreement with HS Automotive, which has agreed to additional employment at Enterprise facilities. In exchange for the additional employment, the ID Board will expand the parking lot at the Salem Road facility and provide “other incentives.”
The parking lot is on property that the ID board currently leases to HS Automotive or its related companies, documents state, and will “assist the ID Board and further public purposes of job and economic growth in the city.”
After a public hearing in which no one spoke for or against the transfer or parking lot expansion, the transfer of funds was authorized unanimously by council members.
“It’s good that we are able to work with the existing businesses that we already have,” said Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper. “Sure, we are open for new businesses, but we’ve got to prop up those that are already here. With this being done with HSAA, we’re going to be able to hire more people and it means that jobs are available.”
In other business, the council:
Authorized Mayor Cooper to enter into a sanitary sewer line agreement between the City and HighPointe Church. After several months of preparation, the church will be able to tap into city sewer by installing a sewer line, and the church will pay for the work. After completion, the city of Enterprise will own and maintain the line to HighPointe’s boundary and the church will be responsible for installing and maintaining its own line to service its buildings.
Authorized Cooper to enter into an agreement with Computer Information Systems, Inc. to update the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system and include mobile communication between dispatch and police vehicles.
Granted permission to Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell to purchase a Skyjack 3219 Electric Scissor Lift from Thompson Cat Rental Store for $11,613. The equipment will be brand new and is being for with funds already in the budget.
