In a brief noon meeting of the Enterprise City Council on Tuesday, members approved a demolition project bid and approved Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 as off days for city employees.
Council members voted 4-0 — Sonya Rich was not present — in favor of awarding a bid for Phase II of the city’s Community Development Block Grant Demolition Project to Harrison Earthmovers for $38,040. Other bids were received were from Lewis Inc. in the amount of $59,250 and Hopper-Moore Inc. for $47,736.50.
The project is focused on demolishing dilapidated public nuisance properties within the city limits.
Other business
The city council also addressed the following:
Approved Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2020, as off days for city employees at the request of Mayor Bill Cooper.
Authorized, at the request of Downtown Enterprise Business Association President Regina Lacey, with approval of the Alabama Department of Transportation, a rain date of Dec. 14 in the event that Whoville celebrations are canceled Dec. 7.
Approved a request to close all city offices Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. so city employees can participate in their annual Christmas luncheon.
