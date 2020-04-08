The Enterprise City Council awarded a bid for Phase I of its road resurfacing improvements project to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., for just under $1 million at Tuesday’s meeting.
The winning bid for Phase I, which will repave 6.8 miles of road, according to Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan, was $947,975. The only other bid for the project was submitted by Midsouth Paving, Inc., for $1,532,240.
Morgan told the council Phase I could start in mid-May and likely would take three months to complete. The overall repaving project would be done in several phases and could cost around $7.8 million total. The council is considering borrowing around $7 million for the entire project.
Part of the appeal of the project is it has a dedicated funding source — the gas tax. Council member Turner Townsend noted there is close to $800,000 in unassigned money and all in more than $1 million in the gas tax fund now.
The council also approved the installation of a three-way stop sign at the intersection of Grubbs Street and Friendship Street.
Traffic complaints in that area have increased in the past year. Enterprise Interim Director of Engineering Staci Hayes said posting speed limits signs and “Children At Play” signs didn’t help the problem.
Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones said a serious accident took place several months ago.
“That’s a long stretch of open road and a hill just before you get to that stop sign,” Jones said. “Hopefully that would stop that issue. We’re on board with it.”
Council member Sonya Rich noted that area has a number of pedestrians — children and elderly — throughout the day. Her motion to put up the three-way stop sign was passed unanimously.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
» Authorized Chief Jones to seek bids for five in-car camera systems for new patrol vehicles and police equipment bids on seven 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe police patrol vehicles.
» Authorized payments for Accounts Payable (A) for March 2020 in the amount of $549,076.82 — $495,957.40 for the City of Enterprise and $53,119.52 for the Water Works Board.
» Authorized payment of Accounts Payable (B) for $938.55.
» Authorized payment of Contract Billings for $131,730.17 as follows: Estimate No. 5 for $26,893.03 and Estimate No. 6 (Final) for $55,249.86 to S.A. Graham Co., Inc., for construction on the airport apron rehabilitation; $20,952.28 to Barge Design Solutions for contract services for the Airport Apron Rehabilition; Invoice No. 16869868 from Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC, for $25,000 for contract services for interim billing in the FY 2019 audit; and Invoice No. 8 for $3,635 to McClintock, Nelson & Associates, P.C., for contract accounting services in March 2020, which is the final bill of the contract.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.