At a recent work session of the Enterprise City Council, cats and dogs roaming the streets were the topic of discussion.
After receiving emails and complaints from some city residents, council members reviewed the city’s ordinance regarding animals and said they would like to take further steps to enforce the ordinance.
Enterprise police Chief T.D. Jones it is sometimes difficult to enforce, as a dog at large, for instance, would have to be witnessed.
Jones is in the process of hiring a second animal control officer. The position closed out last Monday, and there were around 15 applicants.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper mentioned there is also an issue of cats roaming the city.
Councilman Eugene Goolsby said he believed “one of the biggest issues we have down here is people feeling sorry for these cats and feeding them, and then they reproduce like crazy.”
Councilman Turner Townsend said he know some people in the city who use a trapping system.
“They do trap them and sterilize them, and then they’ll clip their ears and release them,” Townsend said, adding that he could have these people speak at a council work session if members were interested.
“I talked to T.D. about it one time, and he said the animal control officer at one time was providing cages, but then he caught a cat that belonged to the homeowner that was a pet and took it to the vet, and the city about got in trouble about it,” Goolsby said. “You have to be careful with how you go about catching these things.”
Councilman Al Miller asked what other towns are doing about feral cats.
Cooper said, “You always here about dogs, but you hardly ever hear about cats.”
Townsend said he will reach out to the individuals and added that “all you can hope for is population control.”
