With voters showing overwhelming support for Sunday alcohol sales last week, the Enterprise City Council discussed possible hours of sale at a work session on Tuesday morning.
Council members Eugene Goolsby, Al Miller and Turner Townsend agreed that starting 10 a.m. sales for both on-premises and off-premises would be appropriate, with sales ending at 2 a.m. However, nothing was officially decided due to the absence of Council members Perry Vickers and Sonya Rich.
Rich was present at the council’s noon meeting, but did not attend the work session.
“Especially with council members absent, I don’t feel we need to suspend the rules to pass (the ordinance) immediately,” said Townsend. “I don’t see the huge, huge rush to pass this today. I think we should have our public comments/public review period, as we always do. This is not an emergency. This is new. It really hasn’t been discussed publicly.”
Goolsby said he agreed.
“I had asked (Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper’s) opinion before we started the meeting, and he had thought that we might suspend the rules and vote on it today,” Goolsby said. “I agree with Turner. I think we should wait and listen to the input of the citizens, and two weeks is not going to make that much difference I don’t think.”
Cooper began the discussion at the work session, suggesting 11 a.m. as a time and saying he believed off-premises and on-premises sales should have the same hours.
Townsend said he could agree with 11 a.m. but found 10 a.m. to be a better time after researching other Alabama cities.
“It seems to be 10 a.m. is a trend,” Townsend said. “A lot of communities that passed the Sunday sales 15-20 years ago have had to go back and introduce what they call ‘brunch bills,’ and it appears the trend is more toward 10 a.m. as opposed to 11 a.m.”
Goolsby said he “noticed in The Dothan Eagle several weeks ago where the city of Dothan was going back and re-studying theirs. I don’t know what their final results were but -- like you say -- they were going back to revise theirs.”
