The Enterprise City Council extended through May 6 its state of emergency declaration originally passed on March 20 and passed additional safety measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at its noon meeting on Tuesday.
Some city departments will implement a rotational work schedule. Employees in these departments will rotate being at work or working off-site. They will be working or available to work whether they are at home or not. They will be paid their regular rate of pay.
Those departments deemed “essential” — Police, Fire, Water, Public Works and Engineering/Code Enforcement — will not have rotational work schedules.
Starting Wednesday, the public will have additional restrictions to entry at City Hall. “City Hall is not closing, but entry will be limited to two of the main doors up front and one in the rear,” read a summary of the resolution that passed unanimously. “Once in City Hall, interior offices will be restricted from entry by the public, but our employees will continue to assist those who need help.
“All other City buildings, with the exception of the airport terminal and the outside operations of the Farmers Market, will be closed to the public.”
City employees will be present in all buildings to provide assistance to the public by telephone, email and, when necessary, in person as long as protective measures are complied with.
“I would emphasize on that resolution, they’re on call all the time,” Council President Perry Vickers said after the meeting. “They will be working at home. We’ve got to take care of them the best we can.”
Tuesday’s resolution runs through May 1and will lapse unless it is extended or modified.
Mayor Bill Cooper had the pandemic on his mind for his comments to the council. Cooper talked about reports about positive tests for the virus.
“What we’re doing is trying to keep our citizens informed of what’s going on. The rumors travel faster than the real news,” the mayor said. “We had calls from people saying we had somebody down in the Public Works Department that had the virus — which was untrue. I check with each department head every morning and try to find out how the staff is.
“(County EMA Director) James Brown is getting together with all the mayors of Coffee County and try to enlighten them and keep things moving as smoothly as possible. We’re going to try to keep our public informed and that as we get information we’ll try to divulge it to you as quickly as possible.”
Cooper also asked citizens to remember the family of Abbeville Rep. Dexter Grimsley, who lost his sister, a nurse, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council member Eugene Goolsby encouraged people to remember your friends and know that this tumultuous time will be over.
“My prayer for each of you is that you remain well,” Council member Sonya Rich said. “I commend our department heads for what they’ve done so far and what they’re going to do in the days ahead to ensure that their employees remain safe and our citizens remain safe.”
Council member Turner Townsend noted this is a health crisis that needs to be respected.
“But we don’t need to lose sight that it’s also an economic crisis,” Townsend said. “As a community, as a small town we need to remember our small business owners. Many have had to close their doors. Remember them in your prayers, but also remember them in your pocketbook. Please try to support them.”
Council member Al Miller asked prayers for the country and the world, “and the people on the front lines battling this catastrophe.”
“Looking forward to a brighter May and June and maybe we’ll get over it,” Miller said.
Vickers said, “Prayer is going to be our hope.”
