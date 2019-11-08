At a work session of the Enterprise City Council Wednesday afternoon, council members were updated on a street closing and the status of an upcoming street repaving project.
According to Interim Public Works Director Shannon Roberts, streets near the Boll Weevil Monument will be closed for work relating to the centennial celebration.
“This Friday night, we’re going to close down Main Street at 6 o’clock to paint around the Boll Weevil where it will be all nice and neat,” Roberts said. “(It will be closed) hopefully until about lunch on Saturday, Nov. 9.”
Roberts said bricks around the monuments will be re-stained.
Traffic can use the streets near the monument, but will not be able to pass through the Boll Weevil Monument in any direction.
In other business, the council heard an update from consulting engineer Glenn Morgan regarding an upcoming resurfacing project.
“There’s a resurfacing project in phase one that is basically off a working list you should all have a copy of,” Morgan said. “We were trying to time this project with the phase one water project because those streets are included in this resurfacing plan. It’s time now to move forward with that resurfacing project if you all are still on to do that.”
He said the water main replacement project is “just about to clear the city streets.” Crews have county and rural roads still remaining, he said.
“I’m just bringing it back to the table to make sure we’re ready to move forward on that,” he said. “What I need — maybe at the next council meeting — is approval to advertise it. We are in the final steps of trying to get the plans finished now.”
There is a second phase of water improvements also set to begin soon, Morgan said.
Phase one of the water main replacement project is expected to be completed in Jan. 2020.
