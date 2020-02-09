Enterprise City Council representative from District 5 Turner Townsend will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Farmers Market on Main Street.
Townsend said typically would provide an update on council business, but he also wants to hear from the community on any topic citizens want to discuss.
City schedules appreciation awards for Monday night
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper will recognize members of the Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Committee along with many others who volunteered or participated in the year-long 100th anniversary celebration that took place Dec. 11, 2019.
The event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.
City offices closing for Presidents’ Day
Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Police and Fire personnel will be on duty but all other personnel will return to work on Tuesday, Feb. 18, when offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours.
The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.
