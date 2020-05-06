The Enterprise City Council passed a resolution that will open City Hall and other buildings on May 11, and another that urges Gov. Kay Ivey and the State Legislature to adopt the recommendations of the Alabama Small Business Emergency Task Force that will more broadly open the state’s economy.
The first resolution, which takes effect at 7:30 a.m. on May 11, still imposes safety restrictions. No more than 10 people in a group; maintaining 6 feet of separation between individuals; maintain regular disinfecting of regular used items and surfaces; continued encouraging of handwashing; and prevent employees or customers who are known to be sick with fever or other flu-like symptoms from coming into contact with other persons within city buildings or facilities.
Also, no events of gatherings shall occur at the civic center, farmers market, recreation center, recreation fields, parks and the Moose Hope Gymnasium, which would violate the State Health Officer’s Safer-at-Home Order.
In addition, the resolution ends the rotational work schedules and all employees are expected to report to work for their work hours on May 11. The exception is for employees who are not due to return to work related to previously approved vacation, sick leave or other cause approved by their supervisor, department head of the Mayor.
The second resolution encourages the governor to adopt the recommendations by the Alabama Small Business Emergency Task Force. The resolution noted the task force steps to reopen the economy “appear to appropriately balance the necessary health precautions associated with COVID-19 and the safeguarding of the rights of our citizens to work, operate businesses and enjoy various freedoms guaranteed by our state’s and nation’s laws.”
Business owner Greg Padgett used the council’s Privilege of the Floor and expressed his concerns about the “Draconian” measures imposed by the state. He requested a resolution not just supporting the task force, but to also lift the restrictions on churches.
“It started as 14 days, then 30, now it’s 45 days with no relief (guaranteed) then,” said Padgett, who owns Eagles Wings Technologies. “The goal keeps changing and common sense seems lacking. I liken it to the cartoon where Lucy keeps moving the football from Charlie Brown.”
Council member Turner Townsend amended the resolution to include encouraging the reopening of churches.
