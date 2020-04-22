The plan to resume the Enterprise City Schools Child Nutrition Program next week has sparked questions from the Enterprise City Council.
Council members expressed several concerns during Tuesday’s work session. The reduced number of pickup locations — down from nine to five — and the frequency of distribution — from daily to two days a week — were the biggest sticking points.
The program was suspended for two weeks earlier this month due to rising positive tests for COVID-19. Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell said he and Mayor Bill Cooper met with City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught and Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Julie Harmon soon after to see what could be done to restart the program.
“Talking with Greg and Ms. Harmon, they wanted to get the program started back up,” Powell said. “They evaluated and came up with their plan to start the program back up.”
Council member Sonya Rich was particularly concerned about the reduced number of locations.
“If you’re going to half-do something, don’t do it at all. To go from nine locations to five? I can name various areas of town children can’t walk or bike to get to locations,” Rich said. “Take Heron Cove Apartments. Which location are they going to go to?
“Are they going to go on the Boulevard and go to Rucker Boulevard? Are they going to come back, cross the tracks and go to (Old) Coppinville? If they have parents at work they’re not going to walk. That’s what doesn’t make sense to me. And how did they come up with the locations they came up with?”
Vickers said the frequency concerned him.
“If you’ve got a kid that’s hungry and you give him meals for Monday and Tuesday, he’s not going to wait until Tuesday, he’s going to eat it then,” he said. “Same for Wednesday. I don’t understand why they want to switch it up.”
Faught said Wednesday morning there are still health concerns that prevent the summer feeding program from operating as it has in the past.
“Our No. 1 priority is going to be keeping our people safe while feeding as many students as we can,” the superintendent said. “There’s always going to be a differing opinion on the way to get it done. But ultimately it’s our responsibility. So if it doesn’t go right or doesn’t go the way we planned we’ll make the necessary adjustments. Until that time we’re going to do what we think is best.”
Faught also said the program has never blanketed the city.
“There are folks out there who believe we actually are able to reach every student who is on free or reduced lunch — and that’s never been close to being the case,” he said. “We do the best we can to get really good coverage. But our outreach initiatives with regard to the summer feeding program regardless of when it was going on — whether it was just recently or during the summer — we’ve been able to reach just a small fraction of people.
But we do the best we can and we have it available. If we find out we need to make adjustments here or there to make the program more effective we’re open to do that, but we need to try our plan first. … We have people who work on this kind of stuff and they know what they’re doing. It does not mean they are right all the time, but they have more information than anyone else about it. We’re going to go with the plan and hope that it goes well and if it doesn’t we’ll make adjustments to it.”
Mayor Cooper said he thought this issue should be going through the Enterprise City Board of Education.
“The Enterprise City Council does not set the policy as far as feeding and all this,” Cooper said.
But Council member Turner Townsend said some clarification is needed.
“My understanding is the summer feeding program is, in fact, a contract between the City of Enterprise and the state of Alabama. With that fact in hand, it’s our program. We own it,” Townsend said. “We happen to be subcontracting with the city school system, which they obviously has the capacity to administer it.
“But we all need to be on that same page that this is our program. Obviously, the school system is a contractor. There are other people that would be willing to contract. But we need to set the expectations. If we want 11 (locations) or nine or seven, we need to set those expectations and figure out how to get it done.”
Faught said the school system has the contract with the city to implement the summer feeding program.
“They essentially work through us to get the program off the ground and running each summer,” the superintendent said. “We’re set up to do it. We’ve got the cafeteria. We’re going to do the best we can with our No. 1 priority being to keep our people safe and to feed as many children as we can.”
Powell said there have been no issues with the summer feeding program in the past. He also noted the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the confusion. He added everyone needs to be on the same page and noted everyone has the same common goal: “To feed these kids in our community.”
“This is a crisis now. We’re trying to help get through this crisis. We’re not set up as a city to run a feeding program. The city school has all that,” Powell said. “We’re counting on them to do what we need done.
“We’ve never had to sit in front of them to finalize an agreement that, ‘This is how we expect y’all to do it.’ Before the COVID-19, there was never any problem.
“We’re able to get the program up and running through the school system. I say let it get started, let’s evaluate, let’s still have that communication with the school system and let’s see what ways we can increase and adapt from the way they’ve set it up.”
Rich said she grew up “getting a happy sack.”
“That’s what we used to call it in the summertime,” she said. “The locations were all over town. It didn’t matter how you got there, you just got there. It wasn’t just for 30 minutes. You have people that volunteered. As a teenager I worked the summer program. You have people that were volunteers.
“Yes, we are in a crisis. But city employees, we mask up and go everywhere we want to go. We’ve got city and school employees that are even volunteering. I don’t think these same people would mind to step in and do what we need to do to get more children fed other than just five locations and for 30 minutes a day — and possibly feeding them daily.”
