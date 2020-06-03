The Enterprise City Council rejected a rezoning request Tuesday night after residents of Byrd Subdivision spoke up against a project that would have changed several lots from residential to townhouse district during a stormy meeting at City Hall.
Seven people spoke against the project — although there were many others who attended that had to watch the proceedings on closed circuit in the lobby. Social distancing guidelines prevented them from getting into the council chamber. But heavy applause greeted those who spoke in opposition to the project as they left the chamber.
Three spoke in favor of the rezoning of the two lots owned by C&C Development Group, LLC — developer Richard Bray, surveyor Brock Matthews and Chris Lolley, who provided MLS data that estimated home values would be helped by the project.
The 45-minute debate was personal and passionate and, frankly, a perfect example of American politics at the grassroots level. Each person who spoke had three minutes to address the council, although some clocks moved slower than others.
Attorney Merrill Shirley noted passage of the rezoning ordinance at 101 Mamie Street would be “a grave and drastic change” for the subdivision.
“Nine structures going on three lots when at the present erection of homes is either to one lot or a couple of lots,” Shirley said. “To pass this motion goes contrary to what the people who built their homes, raised their families, maintained their property and what they expected they were getting when they moved out there.”
He read from the current zoning ordinance.
“Just because someone asks for an amendment you don’t automatically give it,” he said. “The change that’s being requested would be totally against what you, the city, has told the people of Byrd Subdivision, what everyone has been told — that if you want to move there that we will preserve it.”
Attorney Terry Ellis provided a Powerpoint presentation showing how close together the single-family townhouses would be. That included photos of several C&C townhouses both at The Cottages and on Cody Drive.
“What was represented to the Planning Commission was not what they were planning on doing,” Ellis charged. “…There is more separation (between structures) in a mobile home park than there is in this plan. There’s more separation at an RV park — KOA has more separation than these.”
Developer Bray said he was approached by Ellis to do the same thing on a couple of his lots in the subdivision. When that offer was rejected, Bray said Ellis “jumped on the other side of the fence” and opposed the project.
At one point, Bray and Ellis were at the public podium at the same time, one for the project, the other against. The exchange resulted in Council President Perry Vickers calling them out of order.
Ellis said the projects at Cody Drive and The Cottages were designed originally in townhouse districts, not taking residential lots and changing them to townhouses.
Bray insisted these townhomes would be bigger than most in the subdivision with high-end finishes.
“I know this is petty stuff, but it’s kinda got to that because all we’re trying to do is build some family housing,” the developer said. “I think that started out with an individual not wanting a neighbor. I feel like he should have bought the lot if he didn’t want a neighbor. Because even if we don’t build the amount of houses we’ve asked to build on these properties, we’re going to build houses for what they’re zoned for.
“These houses aren’t smaller than what’s there. The only thing that’s smaller is the size of the lot. I think it’s got to the point where they’re arguing just to be arguing. There’s nothing that somebody can say to me to change my mind that we’re doing something wrong. We’re not. We’ve done it in other locations and it has worked fine. We’ve been building in this city for 20-something years. We’ve got the reputation for building a good, quality house.”
Bray noted the campaign against his project organized by the Byrd residents.
“They’ve spoke to every single councilman here, they spoke to the city attorney, they spoke to the mayor. They got the TV involved,” he said. “This is supposed to be I present my case, they present theirs. Theirs was presented way ahead of ours. I hope it doesn’t influence the decision of this board.”
Others speaking against the project were Bethan Smith, Gary Donaldson, Phillip Thomas, Marilyn Jones and Matthew Weller. Weller held his young son in his arms as he discussed his fears of further traffic congestion in the neighborhood.
Thomas said he moved into that subdivision in 1967 with his parents. He bought a house there in 1985.
“This is not about somebody who wants to build a house that’s a little bit different from the one that we live in,” Thomas said. “This is about somebody who wants to come into our neighborhood, make a quick profit, putting up property in our neighborhood that’s not going to live in our neighborhood. This is exactly what zoning ordinances were designed to prevent.”
The Council voted 4-0 against the rezoning request, with Council member Turner Townsend recusing himself. Another big ovation resounded from the lobby with the vote and the doors to the chamber were closed.
In other business:
The council awarded two bids at the request of Police Chief T.D. Jones to install equipment into seven police vehicles. One was a bid for seven or more in-car camera systems to Digital Ally for $28,272.51. the other awarded a big to S&P Communications to install other police vehicle equipment in seven vehicles for $46,352.62. A competing bid from Seminole Communications was rejected because it did not meet bid regulations.
Granted a permit to Enterprise Stand Up allowing a public demonstration on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at City Hall, then proceeding down Main Street to the Courthouse on College. The demonstration is expected to end around 5 p.m.
Introduced the Enterprise Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve another rezoning request by Robert Charles Tice, Jr., to rezone property at 1890 Geneva Highway from residential district to townhouse district. A public hearing will be held at the July 7 council meeting.
Introduced an ordinance that would approve an official list of city streets and approve procedures for acceptance of city streets and public improvements to be maintained by the city. That ordinance will be considered at the next meeting.
Authorized Mayor Bill Cooper to enter into a one-year agreement with M4 Technology Corp to provide technical support, design installation and maintenance for existing city information technology operations, financial software assistance, troubleshooting and maintenance of existing technology infrastructure at a cost of $8,500 per month.
Approved a request from Staci Hayes, Interim Director of Engineering, to install an LED roadway fixture at 433 Pierce Street at an annual cost of $85.80.
Approved payment of accounts payable (A) for May in the amount of $913,270.80 — including $849,430.18 from the City of Enterprise and $63,840.62 from the Water Works Board.
Approved payment of accounts payable (B) in the amount of $1,692.64.
Approved payment of contract billings for $6,468.96 — $4,468.96 to Barge Solutions for land acquisition services and $2,000 to Ewing-Conner & Association, Inc., for administrative services for the CDBG demolition project.
